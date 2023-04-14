The Covenant School in Nashville, scene of the horrific shooting on March 27 by Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who identified as a man, gathered Thursday for the first time since that tragic day.

And a very special guest showed up.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” wrote Dave Barnes, who posted video of the event on social media.

“Tonight is the first time the Covenant school family has gotten together for chapel since three Mondays ago. AT Covenant, no less,” he added. “Right as we were about to start, this rainbow appeared.”

“I mean, c’mon Lord. Come ON!”

“A couple more pictures from yesterday at Covenant,” Barnes added later in an Instagram post. “For those who missed my last post – yesterday afternoon, right as we were beginning our first chapel back as the Covenant School Community and also back at Covenant Church, this rainbow came out of NOWHERE.”

“It was SO bright and SO intense and seemed to last forever,” Barnes wrote. “It was like God was yelling from heaven – ‘I see you! I have not forgotten you!'”

While rainbows are obviously an explainable atmospheric phenomenon, that’s not all they are. They also indicate that the Creator is, for lack of a better phrase, still paying attention.

The Bible describes the rainbow as a sign of the covenant God made with humanity after Noah’s flood never to destroy the earth again.

“And God said, ‘This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth.'” (Gen. 9:12-13)

“When the bow is in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth,” God promises in Gen. 9:16.

In other words, despite the hijacking of the rainbow symbol by LGBTQ+ activists, God created the rainbow as a sign of hope and encouragement to all of humanity — a promise that He “remembers” us.

It’s clear from the expressions on the faces of the people in video just how encouraging the appearance of this one was.

“I’ve never seen a rainbow like that,” one woman says wonderingly toward the end of the brief video. She apparently wasn’t alone in that.

“It was one of the most poignant things I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Barnes wrote on Instagram.

“God never promises for everything to make sense. He’s God and we’re not,” he added. “But He promises that He loves us and will always take care of us.”

