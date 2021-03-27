Text messages reportedly unearthed from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop dispute statements from the Secret Service that the agency was not involved in an attempt to cover for the son of President Joe Biden over a 2018 incident involving a discarded gun.

Politico reported this week that in October 2018, Hunter Biden and his former sister-in-law turned lover Hallie Biden became involved in some sort of dispute that resulted in Hallie taking Hunter’s handgun and throwing it in the trashcan of a Delaware grocery store. That store was reported to be close to a high school.

The gun reportedly disappeared after an attempt was made to retrieve it by Hallie. The Delaware State Police began an investigation over the missing gun, but Politico’s sources then stated that the Secret Service also intervened — and in a way that leads to a lot of questions.

“Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact,” Politico’s Tara Palmeri and Ben Schreckinger reported.

“The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws,” the report added.

The gun was eventually handed over by a man who had found it while searching for recyclables, the outlet reported, and the Secret Service denied it was ever involved when responding to Politico.

The agency again denied any involvement with Hunter Biden’s missing gun in a statement issued to The Hill, as did the White House — which Hunter’s father now occupies.

In a short statement, the Secret Service said it had “no involvement in this incident.”

“President Biden did not have any knowledge of, or involvement in, the Secret Service’s alleged role in this incident, and neither he nor any family member was a protectee at that time,” a White House official also said of the Politico report in a statement to The Hill.

Despite the White House claiming the Biden family was not under the care of the Secret Service in October 2018, text messages on Hunter’s abandoned laptop appear to dispute that. The New York Post, which obtained a copy of the hard drive from the laptop that the younger Biden is said to have abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop, reported Hunter’s own words implicate the Secret Service.

Following the incident with the firearm, Hunter, per the Post’s reporting of messaging stored on that hard drive, texted someone multiple times about the handgun, which he referred to as a “38.”

“Took from lock box of truck and put it IN PapER BAG AND Threw it in trash can at local high end grocer. For no reason,” he reportedly texted.“And I freaked when I saw it was missing 10 minutes after she took it and when she went back to get it after I scared the s**t out of her it was gone which led to state police investigation of me. True story.”

A month later, Hunter again reportedly texted about the missing gun, and that time he implicated the Secret Service.

“She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at [Janssen’s Market]. Then told me it was my problem to deal with,” Hunter purportedly wrote in 2019. “Then when the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids.”

“Really not joking the cop kept me convinced that Hallie was implying she was scared of me,” he reportedly added in a text to an unknown recipient.

Keeping up with Hunter’s personal life is obviously of great interest to the public, due to the nature of his relationships with people in power. Since last fall, the hard drive of his abandoned computer has led to seemingly never-ending reporting. Some of that reporting has implicated Hunter’s father, the now-president, and his uncle, in an alleged international business scheme to essentially peddle influence for cash.

What’s troubling about this story, though, is that Hunter’s own words seem to be at odds with a government agency that claims it had nothing to do with an incident involving the troubled adult son of a former vice president and the irresponsible and potentially criminal mishandling of a gun.

Neither Biden was reportedly being looked after by the Secret Service, and yet a gun shop owner told Politico that the Secret Service wanted Hunter’s firearm paperwork. Hunter seemed to back up that man’s story through messages stored on the hard drive that keep on telling new stories and leading to new questions.

The Western Journal has not independently confirmed this report. If it does ring true, it raises one key question: Has the Secret Service been operating as personal fixers for the Biden family?

It’s certainly a valid question to ask, given all the reporting on the strange story. The Secret Service has maintained through statements that it was not involved with Hunter’s reported discarded gun, and those statements are disputed by now two men.

One of those men now appears to be Hunter himself, while the other is a man with a clean enough record to obtain a license to sell guns.

