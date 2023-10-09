The Israeli military killed a number of armed combatants who attempted to enter the country through southern Lebanon on Monday.

The country is reeling after three full days of attacks that began just before daybreak on Saturday as thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists.

Thousands of civilians were killed or wounded in an initial barrage of air, sea and land attacks.

But far away from Gaza or the West Bank, Bloomberg reported, multiple militants tried to enter the country from Lebanon on Monday.

It is unclear how many people were killed, but the report stated four people tried to cross into Israel from the Hezbollah-controlled region.

The incursion into the country was preceded by mortar fire and a firefight between the men and members of the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF had the backing of combat helicopters.

According to NBC News, those killed were “a number of militants.”

An Israeli military official told the network, “Helicopter gunships are now attacking in space.”

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, appeared to show the moment of the firefight:

BREAKING: According to Israeli news, two individuals who came in from Lebanon were killed by the Israeli military. This was after the two individuals (reportedly Hezbollah militants — but unconfirmed) blew up a border wall to gain access. Multiple gunshots were heard on… pic.twitter.com/ZH2Ku5gFUl — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 9, 2023

The IDF added that “two launches of mortar shells toward Israeli territory were identified” and that one of the shells “fell in Lebanese territory.”

The IDF struck a number of targets inside Lebanon.

The Times of Israel identified the combatants as members of Hezbollah, a terror group with a strong foothold in Lebanon that opposes Israel’s right to exist.

In 2006, members of Hezbollah fired rockets from southern Lebanon, which resulted in a four-week fight between the IDF and the terrorist group.

After four weeks of fighting and an incursion into Lebanon by Israeli forces, more than 1,000 terrorists were killed. The IDF lost 120 troops in the fighting and withdrew from the region after peace negotiations.

Hezbollah is backed by Iran, which reportedly helped plan Hamas’ three-day reign of terror against Israel.

The country’s military has declared war on the group and is currently conducting extensive military operations in Gaza.

At least nine Americans have been killed in the terror attacks while an unknown number of Americans are believed to have been kidnapped.

President Joe Biden briefly addressed the situation in Israel over the weekend, but he ended his day before noon on Monday without addressing the war.

Biden also hosted a barbecue at the White House on Sunday night.

