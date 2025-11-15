Cover-Up: School Tries Charging Mom $116K to Get Copy of Charlie Kirk-Hating Teacher's Curriculum

Rhode Island’s Barrington Public Schools is trying desperately to cover for a deranged social studies teacher who celebrated the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The school system found itself handling a Public Records Act requests after the aforementioned teacher — Benjamin Fillo — posted a TikTok following the events of Sept. 10, where he said of Kirk, “the big man… thought he proved how tough he was with his words that he studied ahead of time,” concluding “this is what happens” when white men have guns.

“Bye Charlie!” Fillo said, according to Just the News.

Following that TikTok, Fillo was put on paid leave and removed as co-president of the local teachers union.

A student in Fillo’s class also testified that he told students Republicans today would support slavery during a Civil War lesson, and she apparently had her paper topic corrected for its conservative viewpoints even as a more liberal student did not get the same treatment.

Parents should be appalled that someone celebrating death is allowed around children. Nicole Solas was, and she put in a request for the teacher’s curriculum spanning 15 years.

She also posted to social media platform X, calling out Fillo and reposting his TikTok.

Can Barrington, Rhode Island @bps_ri teacher & NEA Barrington President Benjamin Fillo confirm/deny he made this video saying Charlie Kirk “thought he proved how tough he was with his words…What a piece of garbage. Look what happens…Bye, Charlie!” It’s inhumane. pic.twitter.com/KD473ndMMY — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) September 11, 2025

Do we need a national law that creates solid charter school programs in every state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (335 Votes) No: 5% (19 Votes)

The district claimed obtaining the curriculum would cost $116,000.

On Oct. 24, the school district tried to justify this outrageous figure.

Per Just the News, the school said it would take over 70 hours to “retrieve, review, redact and compile” his emails dating to 2016. It would also take over 7,000 hours to look at the 157 courses he’s taught “stored on three (3) different learning management systems.”

The “resources per class” to sift through would number 270 with a rate for the work at $15 per hour.

The district said if Solas would shorten the request to five years, that number would go down dramatically to just $5,500.

It’s understandable why Solas wants to go back further.

Kirk and President Donald Trump’s time in the spotlight — which has truly spawned a shift in the left’s rhetoric and behavior — dates to 2016 or earlier.

Solas rightly wants to see if Fillo’s unhinged comments have been spilling into the classroom for years, forcing children to be subjected to his lunacy.

Solas’ lawyer, James McGlone, said the estimates were “prohibitive and facially unreasonable.” They were “inflated by a series of unrealistic assumptions” about Fillo keeping “entirely unique class materials for each separate, simultaneous section of the same course.”

It is clear the district is protecting their own against a concerned parent.

This is yet another “homeschool your kids” moment in the aftermath of Kirk’s death.

Political commentator Libs of TikTok has created an archive of these occurrences, as a quick look at X will show numerous other teachers acting just like Fillo.

AnneMarie Donahue, a teacher at Wachusett Regional High School (@WachusettReg) in MA, posted on her IG saying “We’re NOT offering sympathy” moments after Charlie Kirk was shot. Evil. Any comment @wachusettreg? pic.twitter.com/J6OnmPurHu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2025

Brittany Reid, a teacher at @AACountySchools in MA, made multiple posts CELEBRATING Charlie Kirk’s ass*ssination. “I’m celebrating. May he rot in hell.” THIS is who is teaching your children. Any comment @AACountySchools? pic.twitter.com/r6gZNFw1qj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025

If our school districts really care about students’ wellbeing, they’ll come down on the side of the parents and not hotheads like Fillo.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.