Share
Commentary

Cover-Up Underway After Journalist Is Found Holding Israeli Hostages in His Gaza Home

 By Allison Anton  June 10, 2024 at 9:39am
Share

The credibility of the Palestinian media has taken yet another hit with a truly horrifying discovery that was made in the home of one Palestinian journalist.

This journalist had contributed to the Qatari-controlled media outlet Al Jazeera and U.S.-based The Palestinian Chronicle, and both outlets have desperately been trying to cover up their connection to him.

Abdullah Al-Jamal was one of many civilian Hamas operatives neutralized by the Israeli Defense Forces in a weekend rescue mission in Gaza.

As reported in the Jewish Chronicle, when the IDF raided Al-Jamal’s home, they found three hostages — Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv — that he had been keeping in his home.

The 36-year-old journalist, his wife, Fatima, and his father, Dr. Ahmed Al-Jamal, were killed during the rescue mission, and his daughter Zainab, 27, was injured by the gunfire.

Trending:
Trump Defense Team Notified of Comment Found on New York Court Page Predicting Outcome of Trial

Though Al-Jamal was, apparently, far from the only civilian housing hostages for Hamas, his position as a journalist for pro-Palestinian media outlets made things a trifle awkward for those companies.

Before the raid, and the discovery of Israeli hostages housed in his home, Al Jazeera and The Palestinian Chronicle happily listed Al-Jamal as a contributing writer — under the name Abdallah Aljamal, the Chronicle reported.

Should Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Chronicle come clean on Al-Jamal?

Indeed, as X user Jordan Schachtel noted on Sunday, “This morning, the Palestine Chronicle website changed his bio from ‘correspondent’ to ‘contributor,'” including screenshots from the website from 6:30 am ET and 11:50 am ET.

Al Jazeera PR likewise took to the social media platform X to face this PR nightmare head-on, releasing a lengthy piece of historical revisionism.

Related:
CNN Guest Slams Network After Seeing 'Maddening' Caption That Was Written Below Him During Interview

The Jerusalem Post reported, Al Jazeera strenuously denied they ever employed Al Jamal.

Instead, they claimed that he has “never worked with the Network, but had contributed to an Op-ed in 2019 and that these allegations are completely unfounded.”

Al Jazeera further called the accusations “slander” and “misinformation,” which was rich coming from an outlet that has dutifully spread the Hamas lies regarding Israel’s civilian casualties.

The Jewish Chronicle noted, the raid on Al-Jamal’s home was yet more confirmation of what the Israeli government has long maintained: Hamas has been using civilians as human shields — and reportedly paying civilians ($19 a day) to house captives, according one freed hostage.

Clearly, Al Jazeera and The Palestinian Chronicle have been working overtime to cover-up the terrible optics created by this situation.

But, as the good folks on X reminded everyone, the internet is forever, and people can still easily find the receipts proving that Al-Jamal was listed as a contributing journalist on both sites.

Try as they might, the truth is still out there for anyone to find.

And it does not reflect well upon Al Jazeera or The Palestinian Chronicle, if they employed a journalist who turned out to be a Hamas operative.

How many more of their contributors might have actively helped Hamas?

Al-Jamal’s collusion with Hamas has opened a Pandora’s box for the pro-Palestinian media that they will be forced to reckon with — and it’s not going to be pretty.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she’s not writing, she’s creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




Comedian Ricky Gervais Goes Viral for Satirizing Self-Important Celebrities Who Push Their Politics
US Doctor Indicted for Exposing Secret Transgender Surgeries at Children's Hospital
Cover-Up Underway After Journalist Is Found Holding Israeli Hostages in His Gaza Home
Europe's Establishment Leftists Suffer Crushing Defeat at the Hands the Right - This Could Be Incredible News for Trump
Trump Gets Level with Dr. Phil on Joe Biden: He's 'an Evil Guy'
See more...

Conversation