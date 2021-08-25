COVID 2.0? VP Kamala Harris' Trip to Vietnam Delayed Following Reports of Mysterious 'Havana Syndrome'

U.S. authorities are investigating two potential cases of the mysterious “Havana Syndrome” illness that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Vietnam on Tuesday.

Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was temporarily halted Tuesday following reports of a “recent possible anomalous health incident” in Hanoi, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam.

“Anomalous health incident” is a term used by the State Department to refer to unexplained and mysterious medical symptoms, more commonly known as “Havana Syndrome,” which were first reported affecting diplomatic personnel in Cuba in 2016.

State Department officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of the illness that affected U.S. personnel in Hanoi, according to The Associated Press.

Officials began the investigation before Harris arrived in Vietnam, temporarily delaying her flight before deeming it safe for her to travel to the embassy.

Officials did not say who was affected by the illness, but they did confirm they were not working for the White House or Harris, according to the AP.

“We, of course, take any reported incident of Havana Syndrome seriously,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a news briefing on Tuesday.

“And while this is not a confirmed case at this point in time, we take any reported incident — which was recent and was reported publicly, I will note — quite seriously.”

Symptoms of Havana Syndrome include ear-popping, vertigo, severe headaches, nausea, and ringing in the ears.

Will Havana Syndrome lead to another pandemic-related shutdown? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 57% (641 Votes) No: 43% (487 Votes)

The CIA, State Department and Department of Defense launched an investigation into the origins of the illness in April 2021.

The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.