Covid.gov Now Redirects to White House Page Exposing 'True Origins of Covid-19'

Just because COVID-19 is no longer making headlines doesn’t mean President Donald Trump is going to let anyone forget about everything that went on during those years.

A link for Covid.gov now redirects users to a White House webpage, where a headline reads. “LAB LEAK: The True Origins of COVID-19” featuring a full profile of the president.

This website has it all. It mentions “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” article used by Dr. Anthony Fauci to push the claim that the coronavirus started naturally in the wet markets of Wuhan, China.

It lists five points, showing that the virus came from a lab:

1. The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

2. Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events.

3. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels.

4. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.

5. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.

BREAKING: The Trump Administration has overhauled the https://t.co/pNDONQDetL website into a massive lab leak data center displaying scientific proof that COVID was man-made in Wuhan, China. The official site now names Dr. Fauci as the criminal who covered-up COVID origins: pic.twitter.com/RF9fNzGOeG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2025

The website goes absolutely scorched Earth in showing Fauci’s presidential pardon issued by former President Joe Biden and noting various cases of obstruction by states, agencies, and individuals.

Users will also find bogus claims about masking and social distancing that were once championed as “science.”

In particular, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is excoriated for his order that nursing homes must accept patients with the virus, labeling it, “medical malpractice.”

One statement about Biden and the federal government’s handling of COVID-19 encapsulates the anger, betrayal, and disillusionment so many Americans feel.

“Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency. Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions. When those efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to ‘outright censorship—coercing and colluding with the world’s largest social media companies to censor all COVID-19-related dissent.'”

The House Oversight report can also be found in its entirety titled, “AFTER ACTION REVIEW OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward.”

Trump has put it all out there, in one place for everyone to see.

The American people are furious over the Biden administration and the deep state’s response to the coronavirus.

We were lied to, bullied, fired from our jobs, lost our homes and businesses, saw loved ones die from a distance, and had our lives completely and totally ruined otherwise.

This does not even get at the consequences of the experimental vaccine that health officials lied about being safe and effective while covering up its side effects.

This nation possesses an inextinguishable rage for how it was treated. Life has not gone back to normal for so many regular people and never will.

This website is a start, but we want justice. We need justice for the millions of lives ruined. There must be charges, hearings, and harsh sentences.

The people who did this are not above the law.

