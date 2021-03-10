COVID 'Relief' Package Has $3.5 Billion Earmarked for Bill Gates-Backed Global Fund

Hidden in the last few pages of the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion “COVID-19 relief” bill is a shocking provision earmarking at least $3.5 billion to a globalist foundation backed by multibillionaire Bill Gates.

This revelation lends credence to mounting criticism that the pork-filled package — which is supposed to help struggling Americans — is yet another colossal waste of taxpayer money.

On Page 613 of the Democrats’ 628-page relief bill is a provision calling for the contribution of “not less than $3,500,000,000” to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which lists the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as a “key partner.”

While it’s admirable to donate money to stamp out AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis around the world, it’s unclear why $3.5 billion of American taxpayer money has to be forked over now to this charity.

Keep in mind that the mass coronavirus shutdowns of the past year have decimated the U.S. economy and forced millions of Americans into unemployment.

Scores of small businesses have shuttered and countless people are struggling to feed their families and pay their bills.

So why did Democrats hijack the coronavirus relief negotiations to jam through this and other globalist, left-wing agenda items that are not directly related to helping needy Americans?

What’s laughable is that the Democrats named the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” even though it’s not “rescuing” any Americans.

Keep in mind that Americans will only get a “stimulus” check of $1,400 — and that’s only if you earn less than $80,000 per person or $160,000 per married couple.

If you earn more than that, you get bubkes. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

You don’t even get a thank-you note from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria for the $3.5 billion.

What’s even more shocking is that the Global Fund has already received a staggering $2.49 billion from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to date and will receive an additional $760 million for the fiscal years 2020 to 2022.

So why does the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria need an extra $3.5 billion of U.S. taxpayer money from a “relief” package that’s supposed to help needy Americans?

What does fighting AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria around the world have to do with addressing the coronavirus outbreak in America?

If you’re a parent, is it more important for you to feed your own hungry baby? Or should you feed a hungry child somewhere else in the world?

Ironically, Bill Gates himself expressed concern that the $1.9 trillion “relief” bill hastily cobbled together by President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats could squander taxpayer money by not tailoring the funds appropriately.

“The government always has a hard time targeting exactly the people who are in need, and particularly if you are designing programs very quickly,” the Microsoft co-founder said in a CNN interview last month.

“It will be tricky, when you want to move fast, to be targeted. … I know there’s a lot of good things in the stimulus bill. … But I hope, you know, we can target it better,” he said.

For now, eligible Americans will have to take solace in their meager $1,400 “stimulus” checks as our government overlords send fistfuls of our cash overseas to bankroll their globalist interests.

Meanwhile, Biden is hard at work (or hardly working?) spawning an unprecedented border crisis and signing executive orders that will force American taxpayers to pay for sex-change surgeries.

