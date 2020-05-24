Carlos Gavidia is a COVID-19 survivor who wanted to thank President Donald Trump for touting the drugs he says saved his life, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. He decided that flying a flag from the end of his dock would be a good way to do it.

The management of his community in Jupiter, Florida, thought otherwise.

Banned from flying the flag from his dock, Gavidia decided to one-up things: He wrapped his boat in a star-spangled theme with “TRUMP” in capital letters along the side.

Gavidia, 53, told WVNS-TV he and his wife, Laura, were infected when they visited a hotel restaurant during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado.

“Fever, body aches, extreme migraine total exhaustion, wiped out. Laura had no fever, but she was totally wiped out she just lays in bed. I don’t even get out of bed except to go to the bathroom, you get diarrhea the entire time and lose your sense of taste,” he said.

However, Gavidia credits the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with the antibiotic azithromycin, with his recovery from the illness.

“I don’t know why they say it doesn’t work, because it does,” he told Voice of America.

As Gavidia felt better, he looked for ways he could help, including offering to donate his plasma and passing on his regimen of drugs to others with the coronavirus.

But he also wanted to show his appreciation to the president, and that included putting a flag on his dock.

According to The Palm Beach Post, his homeowner’s association in the Admiral’s Cove complex wasn’t too pleased with that. When he took the 42-footer out on the water for a spin, there were apparently some objectors. It was against regulations.

And therein lies the great thing about being on the right. The first person who came up with the phrase, “I don’t get mad, I get even,” wasn’t just coining a catchphrase. He or she was also engaging in a key conservative coping mechanism. If we were to rage against the heavens every time we encountered overregulation or a busybody HOA, we’d never get anything done and we’d be popping clonidine like Tic-Tacs.

It’s a lot better to have your neighbors raging against the heavens instead of you, even if they may have won the first round. In that vein, I present to you TrumpBoat 2020:

The owner had put a Trump flag on his dock and the people across from his house complained to the club. Admirals told him that he had to take the flag down. The guy got pissed & sent his boat to get wrapped. This was a video of him bringing the boat home after. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/3BFTdJwwWm — Wendy Hope (@HopeHeck) May 1, 2020

All right, so it’s actually only named the Trump, according to The Palm Beach Post. I still think not calling it TrumpBoat 2020 (or even TrumpBoat 2020! — with the exclamation point) is a missed opportunity, but given the roll Gavidia is on, I’m going to have issues convincing him otherwise, I think.

The point is, that’s one-upmanship par excellence. As owning the libs goes, I can’t imagine anything as great as …

Very cool. Please thank him! https://t.co/7nc79fCFip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

I stand corrected.

Gavidia estimated the wrap cost him $7,000; I would say it was worth every penny.

“Omg this is me!!! #MAGA,” Gavidia tweeted after Eric Trump, son of the president, retweeted the video earlier in May.

And by the way, have we mentioned that Gavidia is our kind of conservative?

A man who came to the United States from Peru as a boy, he would eventually become a citizen in the 1990s. He began as a street vendor in Washington and would end up running a credit card processing firm.

And, fresh off of viral fame, he decided to lead a pro-Trump boat flotilla — or “Trumptilla” — from Jupiter to Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, which drew hundreds of vessels.

He’s been on Fox News a few times.

The president mentioned him on another appearance on the network, as well.

In other words, I’d say this has worked out for him.

“according to one of the cop friends i’ve got down there in the jupiter area, six or seven hundred boats showed up for what they call the trumptilla, and everyone was flying the trump flag” pic.twitter.com/Cg4DiPZUfy — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 4, 2020

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/BiqIqzgOcL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

“It’s been a whirlwind, but it’s been good,” Gavidia said. “It’s been all about President Trump.”

And to top it all off, there was this line from The Palm Beach Post’s treatment of the story: “Admiral’s Cove POA General Manager Peter Moore did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.”

That was the group that apparently made him remove the Trump flag, if you’ll recall.

Whoops.

