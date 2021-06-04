News
Members of the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of COVID-19 arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Feb. 3, 2021.
Was a COVID Vaccine Created Before Virus Spread? CCP Scientist Filed Patent Right After Virus Appeared: Report

Jack Davis June 4, 2021 at 4:39pm

As the curtain is being pulled back on behind-the-scenes events surrounding the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, a new report says a scientist working with the Chinese Communist Party was trying to patent a vaccine for the virus before most of the world knew it even existed.

Emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci that have been unearthed have revealed that even as he publicly said the virus was almost certainly of natural origin, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had an inkling that the Wuhan Institute of Virology might have had a hand in the development of the virus, according to the New York Post.

Now comes a report from The Australian that a Chinese military scientist who had financial support from America’s National Institutes of Health was seeking a patent for a vaccine in February 2020. The report, which is behind a paywall, was summarized by the Post.

Zhou Yusen filed his patent on Feb. 24, 2020, at which time the U.S. had reported only a handful of cases, according to the Australian. At the time, the world had only been told five weeks prior that human-to-human transmission was even possible, so tightly had China controlled news of the outbreak.

“This is something we have never seen achieved before, raising the question of whether this work may have started much ­earlier,” Nikolai Petrovsky of Flinders University said.

Zhou died in May 2020. The circumstances of his death are unclear.

He did his postdoctoral research at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and collaborated with the New York Blood Center, the report said.

Zhou reportedly worked with Shi Zhengli of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Australian cited American intelligence speculation that “secret military activity” was taking place at the lab.

“Despite the WIV presenting itself as a civilian institution, the United States has determined that the WIV has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China’s military,” the U.S. intelligence said.

Will China make sure the truth is never told?

“The United States and other donors who funded or collaborated on civilian research at the WIV have a right and obligation to determine whether any of our research funding was diverted to secret Chinese military projects at the WIV,” the intelligence said.

The report in The Australian said that the Chinese researchers were examining genetically manipulating coronaviruses not long before the dawn of the pandemic.

The report further said NIH money was part of their funding at the time.

Fauci has called for a kinder, gentler tone toward China as a resurgence in the theory that the virus leaked from the lab has stoked the ire of many Republicans.

“I mean, it’s obviously in China’s interest to find out exactly what it is, and the ‘is’ of the natural theory would be to find that link, so you have to keep looking for it,” Fauci said Thursday, according to Fox News.

“I mean, obviously you want openness and cooperation. One of the ways you can get it is don’t be accusatory. Try to get both a forensic, a scientific, and an investigational approach. I think the accusatory part about it is only going to get them to pull back even more.”

However, China is not the only nation whose bureaucrats have come under scrutiny. Fox News host Tucker Carlson has alleged it has become increasingly clear that China had help covering up the origins of the virtues from American bureaucrats.

“Here’s the worst and most shocking part if you’re an American: Some within the U.S. government helped them cover it up. They knew all of this was going on. But they buried the truth too. Because their interests were aligned with the interest of the Chinese government,” he said in a recent monologue.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation