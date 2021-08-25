Democrats and their media puppets have been browbeating Americans to get vaccinated for months, and those efforts are ramping up further after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received Food and Drug Administration approval this week.

The FDA’s announcement on Monday paves the way for more businesses, schools and other institutions to impose vaccine mandates and require people show vaccine passports before being admitted to office buildings, classrooms, restaurants and stores.

As if on cue, hours after the FDA clearance went public, the Pentagon announced it would force all members of the military to get jabbed.

“Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved, the department is prepared to issue updated guidance, requiring all service members to be vaccinated,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

On Twitter, the hashtag #NoMoreExcuses trended for hours on Monday and Tuesday, with vaccine advocates badgering skeptics to get injected immediately, claiming they have “no more excuses” now that the Pfizer vaccine has FDA approval.

If you are not already vaccinated, today is the day 🖤 #nomoreexcuses https://t.co/i1OFqP4E48 — 𝕵𝖊𝖘𝖊𝖓𝖞𝖆🍥 (@notjesenya) August 23, 2021

There are no more excuses! This vaccine is no different than any other vaccine we have had to take throughout our lives. #GetVaccinated #COVID19 #Pfizer https://t.co/wT8O4nGbFh — Janelle Perez for Congress (@janellesofia) August 23, 2021

The Pfizer covid vaccine is now FDA approved!! no more excuses y’all. get the fkn vaccine or stay tf home. 😊 — ⚢ svdden jess ⚢ 🔜 kaivon LA (@svddenjess) August 23, 2021

Despite the online hectoring, many Americans remain skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines because the drugs received FDA approval less than a year after being rolled out.

Many cite the frighteningly speedy timeline of events as cause for concern when it comes to an experimental drug:

March 2020: COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

December 2020: First vaccine was rolled out.

August 2021: Pfizer vaccine gets FDA approval.

There’s widespread anxiety that eight months simply is not enough time to evaluate the long-term impact of a drug, especially one that was produced in less than a year.

Over the decades, there have been numerous FDA-approved drugs that later turned out to be unhealthy or deadly.

The FDA is set to approve the Pfizer shot Monday. The FDA has also previously approved glyphosate, Troglitazone, Vioxx, Thimerosal, rBGH, yellow 5&6, etc. The FDA receives upwards of 70% of its drug regulatory budget from the companies it is supposed to regulate. — daniel alexander (@Alec_Zeck) August 22, 2021

In 2017, left-wing cable network CNN warned FDA approval does not mean a drug is safe over the long haul.

“Patients might think the US Food and Drug Administration’s stamp of approval means that a product is the last word on safety, but about a third of the drugs the FDA approved between 2001 and 2010 were involved in some kind of safety event after reaching the market,” CNN reported at the time.

CNN cited a 2017 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association where “the authors found that in that time, 222 novel therapeutics were approved, and there were 123 post-market safety events involving 71 products that required FDA action.

“Manufacturers needed to add 61 boxed warnings, also commonly called a black box warning, to call attention to serious or life-threatening risks,” the report added.

“In 59 cases, some kind of communication had to warn users about a product’s safety. Three therapeutics were withdrawn from the market.”

CNN also pointed out that “on average, it takes about 12 years to get a drug from the research phase to patient.”

Naturally, the network raised doubts about the safety of FDA-approved drugs to undermine then-President Donald Trump‘s efforts to speed up the drug approval process.

Fast-forward four years, and CNN is a gleeful cheerleader for the fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccines, now that Democrat Joe Biden is president.

There are other studies suggesting drugs that receive accelerated FDA approval “have a higher likelihood of unanticipated safety problems once they are in widespread use.”

An interesting old article from 2018 FDA Repays Industry by Rushing Risky Drugs to Market https://t.co/r6LFssUlk0 — Garland Nixon (@GarlandNixon) August 23, 2021

Democrats and their media minions have repeatedly attacked vaccine skeptics as uneducated, right-wing conspiracy theorists.

In reality, many Americans of every political persuasion have legitimate concerns about a fast-tracked drug that has not withstood long-term scrutiny.

More bluntly, the Democrats used Covid to cheat and steal the election. The RNC report missed one important recommendation: GOP to grow a spine. RNC Report: Democrats Exploited COVID to Change Election Rules That Helped Biden Win 2020 via @WestJournalism https://t.co/ZittVsZIT7 — Scott4Trump (@ScottCurit) August 22, 2021

When you throw in the jaw-dropping profit motive for Big Pharma and the partisan political motives underpinning the coronavirus fearmongering, it’s no wonder many Americans remain suspicious.

