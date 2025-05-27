Share
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

COVID Vaccine Removed from CDC Immunization Schedule for Kids: 'There's No Evidence'

 By Jack Davis  May 27, 2025 at 11:15am
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Tuesday that healthy children and healthy pregnant women are being dropped from the list of populations the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said in a video posted to X.

“We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to make America healthy again,” he added.

Kennedy, who has long been skeptical — if not outright critical — of the COVID vaccine,  criticized the Biden administration for sticking to a vaccine strategy that was not backed up by scientific data.

“Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” Kennedy said.

“That ends today,” National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said in the video.

“It’s common sense and it’s good science,” Bhattacharya said.

Did you get a COVID booster shot?

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary said the U.S. is now in sync with much of the world.

“There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” Makary said.


According to CBS, Kennedy’s announcement came before any decision from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which will meet in June.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, it is time to move forward,” Vianca Rodriguez Feliciano, a representative of the Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email.

“HHS and the CDC remain committed to gold standard science and to ensuring the health and well-being of all Americans — especially our nation’s children — using common sense,” Rodriguez Feliciano said.

Last week, the FDA said it was limiting the types of evidence it would accept to approve COVID-19 shots, according to CNN.

Although the changes are not expected to change the availability of shots for adults over 65 and older Americans, and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk for a severe case of COVID, the changes could mean those now eligible for the vaccine will not be so in the future.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation