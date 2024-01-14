Late-night talk shows are a monotonous abyss of angry left-wing trolls who spew lame “jokes” that alienate half the nation.

According to a new study by the Media Research Center, a whopping 81 percent of political jokes told on major late-night talk shows in 2023 targeted conservatives.

“Throughout all of 2023, the late-night comedians told a total of 9,518 political jokes, and of these 7,729 or 81 percent were directed at someone or something on the right side of the political spectrum,” the conservative media watchdog found.

MRC analyzed all six of the major daily late-night shows from Jan. 3 through Dec. 22:

• ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

• CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

• CBS’ “The Late, Late Show with James Corden” until its April cancellation.

• Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

• NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

• NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The most aggressively anti-conservative host was Kimmel.

“Jimmy Kimmel is the most mean-spirited and most partisan of the analyzed sextet, with 2,215 jokes in 2023, and of these 1,960, or 88 percent, were directed at right-leaning targets,” the Media Research Center said.

“In his top ten, there were nine right-leaners and one left-leaner: Donald Trump (762), George Santos (276), Joe Biden (164), Mike Lindell (106), Mike Pence (72), Republicans (62), Donald Trump Jr. (58), Tucker Carlson (53), Marjorie Taylor Greene (47), and Ted Cruz (38),” the study found.







Are late-night hosts knowingly targeting conservatives?

It was similarly skewed for Meyers. Of the 2,445 political jokes he told last year, 84 percent targeted conservatives, with most jabs directed at former President Trump.

Along the same vein, Colbert told a total of 1,918 political jokes in 2023, of which 86 percent were anti-conservative.

A complete breakdown of all 9,518 jokes told last year by the six major talk show hosts can be found here.

One oddity is that Trump’s adult children were mocked at a ratio of more than 9-1 over President Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

This is astonishing when you consider that Hunter’s drug-fueled, prostitute-filled misadventures are jokes that practically write themselves.

Hunter Biden ‘sugar brother’ Kevin Morris plots gauzy documentary on first son https://t.co/QeXzv9mW97 pic.twitter.com/6PiE9MtsO4 — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2024

Years ago, comedians were irreverent and bold. They fearlessly targeted anyone who deserved to be scoffed at regardless of political affiliation.

These days, most comedians — indeed, most entertainers and public figures — relentlessly deride conservatives while leaving liberals untouched.

There’s nothing brave about making the same, repetitive wisecracks that punch down on fellow Americans whom the industrial media complex has deemed contemptible.

It’s a cowardly herd mentality that says more about the jokesters than about their targets.

