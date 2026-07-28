Cowardly: Republican Governor Opposes Trump Admin Efforts to Deport Haitians as TPS Expires

The yawning chasm between Republican voters and their elected officials seems to grow by the year.

In fact, elected Republicans often give the impression that they hate their own voters above all else.

For instance, according to CBS News, milquetoast Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio has opposed President Donald Trump’s plan to begin mass deportations of Haitian migrants after the Supreme Court ruled last month that the Trump administration may proceed with plans to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian nationals whose allegedly “temporary” refuge in the United States has continued indefinitely.

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