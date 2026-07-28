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Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has opposed President Donald Trump’s plan to begin mass deportations of Haitian migrants.
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Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has opposed President Donald Trump’s plan to begin mass deportations of Haitian migrants. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Cowardly: Republican Governor Opposes Trump Admin Efforts to Deport Haitians as TPS Expires

 By Michael Schwarz  July 28, 2026 at 12:07pm
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The yawning chasm between Republican voters and their elected officials seems to grow by the year.

In fact, elected Republicans often give the impression that they hate their own voters above all else.

For instance, according to CBS News, milquetoast Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio has opposed President Donald Trump’s plan to begin mass deportations of Haitian migrants after the Supreme Court ruled last month that the Trump administration may proceed with plans to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian nationals whose allegedly “temporary” refuge in the United States has continued indefinitely.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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