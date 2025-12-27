Cowardly Scum: Man Kills Himself After Shooting His Family Over NFL Dispute

Professional sports are simply never that serious of a matter.

An utterly senseless tragedy befell a Florida family just days before Christmas, during the lopsided “Monday Night Football” tilt that saw the San Francisco 49ers soundly beat the Indianapolis Colts 48-27.

That game — not an especially competitive one by any stretch — sparked a massive fight between Jason Kenney and his wife, ultimately leading to an unthinkable result, per WLOS-TV.

Kenney, 47, had been drinking as the fight escalated.

The fight got so bad that the wife eventually instructed her 12-year-old son to go to the neighbors to call the police.

Unfathomably, the 12-year-old boy heard multiple gunshots while at the neighbors’ home.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was the sort of small potatoes fight that countless married couples have had before — while seldom leading to a shooting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated, “According to the investigation so far, detectives determined that 47-year-old Jason Kenney had been inside his shed when he decided to go inside and watch the end of an NFL football game on the television in the living room, where his wife was.”

“His wife told him that she did not want to watch football and an argument ensued.”

When deputies eventually arrived, the found Kenney’s wife dead in the living room with a gunshot wound to her head.

Sickeningly, deputies also located a 13-year-old girl, who was the wife’s daughter, in her bedroom with a pair of gunshot wounds.

According to the New York Post, the daughter had been shot in the face and shoulder.

“I begged him, don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me, and he shot me anyway,” she reportedly told investigators.

Police noted that the daughter was taken to a nearby hospital, and she’s in critical — but stable — condition.

Thankfully, police deputies also found the couple’s one-year-old baby daughter asleep in her crib, unharmed.

Despite the drunkenness, Kenney appeared well aware of what he had done.

The release said, “After shooting his wife, Jason Kenney fled from the area in his truck, and called his sister who is not currently in Florida. He told her that he had done something really bad and that he was not going to jail.”

“He told her that she would ‘see it on the news.’”

From there, Kenney apparently went to his deceased father’s home, and holed himself up in a shed.

When police approached, they heard a single gunshot. Police entered the shed and found Kenney dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“Three days before Christmas, this man shot and killed his wife, shot his stepdaughter, and then shot and killed himself,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd remarked. “This is horrific, but destroying a family and the mental health of these children so close to Christmas is especially horrific.”

“We will do everything we can to help this family get through this difficult time.”

