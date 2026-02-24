Share
News

Cowardly Texas Republicans Drop Plan to Honor Charlie Kirk with Highway After Modest Left-Wing Pushback

 By Randy DeSoto  February 24, 2026 at 1:32pm
A Texas Republican county official withdrew his resolution on Monday to rename a road after the late conservative political activist Charlie Kirk after receiving some pushback from the community.

Commissioner David Glass had placed a proposal on the agenda to change the name of FM 969 to “Charlie Kirk Corridor,” the Austin American-Statesman reported.

“FM 969 is a state-maintained farm-to-market road that runs through Bastrop and Travis counties,” the outlet explained. The Texas state capital of Austin is located in Travis County.

Glass had previously written in his background information for his fellow commissioners in support of his resolution, “Farm-to-Market Road 969 from the Bastrop County line to State Highway 71 is a growing transportation corridor serving the local community, and the naming of such roadways in honor of exemplary citizens represents an enduring way to acknowledge their legacy.”

“Kirk’s activism emphasized civic participation, free speech, and political engagement among youth, building a national network of student activists and influencing political discourse on college campuses and beyond,” he added.

Glass noted the tens of thousands of people, including President Donald Trump, who attended Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, reflected “the broad impact of his work in shaping civic and political engagement across the nation.”

Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, while participating in a Turning Point USA event.

The Austin Statement reported that more than 100 people packed into the Bastrop County Commissioners meeting to voice their support or opposition to renaming FM 969 “Charlie Kirk Corridor.”

Glass said in support of his resolution that Kirk’s cultural impact in his generation could be likened to Dr. Martin King Jr., and noted there were three roads in Bastrop County named for the civil rights activist.

The commissioners heard from citizens on both sides during a 30-minute session.

Sumai Lokumbe, who spoke against the resolution, said it was “a disgrace” to compare Kirk to King. “We need to start promoting equality, we need to start loving each other,” she argued.

Mark White, who supported the resolution, described Kirk as an “American patriot and Christian” who challenged youths to engage in the political life of their country.

“His message was grounded in American exceptionalism and a positive spirit of action,” White said. He added that the goal of Turning Point USA is to help promote fiscal responsibility, limited government, and free markets.

Following the back-and-forth, Glass decided to table his resolution.

The commissioner told the Austin Statesman in an email that he didn’t plan to bring it up again.

“I’m going to take a breath and have some more conversations with my constituents,” he said.

Lake County, Florida, was the first local government to name a road after Kirk back in October.

The Arizona State Senate voted last week to rename Loop 202 freeway, which runs on the southeast side of the Phoenix Metro area near where Turning Point’s headquarters is located, “Charlie Kirk Highway,” ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported.

The legislation will next be considered by the Arizona House, where the Republicans hold a majority.

If it passes there, it will go to Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk for final approval.

