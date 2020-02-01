SECTIONS
News
Print

CPAC Pulls Romney's Invitation After Senator Sides with Democrats

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 1, 2020 at 12:46pm
Print

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah will not be invited to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference after he sided with Senate Democrats in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

On Friday, Romney — who in 2016 made his distaste for Trump the core of the GOP’s failed “never Trump” movement — voted with Democrats to call witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was the only other GOP senator to support calling witnesses.

That led to a tweet from conservative Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union.

“BREAKING: The ‘extreme conservative’ and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020,” he tweeted.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

The conference, which takes place next month, is one of the major events for America’s conservatives. Romney has addressed the conference in the past. It is not known if Romney was planning to attend this year.

Schlapp was not alone in criticizing Romney.

The Club for Growth is running an ad against him.

Did Sen. Mitt Romney betray the GOP?

“Unfortunately, Mitt Romney continues to side with Democrats in their sham impeachment of President Trump, and voters deserve to know about his support of radical-liberals and their attempts to undo the results of the 2016 election and reverse the enormous economic gains achieved under Trump,” David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth, said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“There’s Mitt Romney, threatening to vote with Democrats again to trot out spotlight-seeking blowhards who will trash President Trump on the witness stand,” the ad said in its opening.

Others took to Twitter to criticize Romney.

RELATED: Vote To Acquit Trump Postponed as Moderate GOP Senators Rebel


Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said critics ought to respect Romney even in disagreement.

Romney has said he believed more testimony was necessary, particularly from former national security advisor John Bolton.

Media accounts have said a new book from Bolton will allege that Trump linked military aid for Ukraine with that country investigating Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden for Biden’s role in Ukraine in 2016. Trump has insisted there was no connection.

“John Bolton has a relevant testimony to provide,” Romney said, according to the Desert News.

“I know there are some who feel if we open the door, we’d have tons of witnesses and court battles,” Romney said, according to The New York Times.

“I think of this as an inflection point, politically in our country,”  Romney said. “It’s a constitutional issue. I feel a sense of deep responsibility to abide by the Constitution, to determine — absent the pulls from the right and the pulls from the left — what is the right thing to do?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Bans Travel from China, Orders 1st Quarantine in 50 Years
CPAC Pulls Romney's Invitation After Senator Sides with Democrats
Vote To Acquit Trump Postponed as Moderate GOP Senators Rebel
Christians Are Being 'Persecuted Even After Death' in China: Reports
Senate Votes Against Impeachment Witnesses, Final Vote Likely Next Week
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×