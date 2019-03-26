SECTIONS
Chicago Police Spokesman Issues Tough Response to Smollett’s Charges Being Dropped

By Neetu Chandak
Published March 26, 2019 at 12:52pm
Modified March 26, 2019 at 3:08pm
Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi praised detectives but had some harsh words over “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s charges for making up a hate crime being dropped Tuesday.

Chicago police detectives did an excellent investigation and their work was reaffirmed by an independent grand jury who brought 16 criminal counts,” Guglielmi tweeted Tuesday.

“In our experience, innocent individuals don’t forget bond & perform community service in exchange for dropped charges.”

Guglielmi’s remarks come following prosecutors’ statement that the outcome was an “appropriate resolution” due to Smollett’s volunteer service and agreement to forfeit his bond to Chicago, CNN reported.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Smollett used the law for personal gains, calling it a “whitewash of justice” during a media conference Tuesday.

Do you think Smollett is innocent?

Smollett told reporters that he was telling the truth throughout the entire process after the court appearance Tuesday.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one,” Smollett said, CNN reported.

“I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”

Smollett reported that he was attacked, doused with an unknown chemical substance and had a rope tied around his neck by two men who yelled “This is MAGA (Make America Great Again) country” at him on Jan. 29.

Police, however, classified Smollett as a suspect Feb. 20 for reportedly filing a false police report.

