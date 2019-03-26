Chicago Police Spokesman Issues Tough Response to Smollett’s Charges Being Dropped

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi praised detectives but had some harsh words over “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s charges for making up a hate crime being dropped Tuesday.

“Chicago police detectives did an excellent investigation and their work was reaffirmed by an independent grand jury who brought 16 criminal counts,” Guglielmi tweeted Tuesday.

“In our experience, innocent individuals don’t forget bond & perform community service in exchange for dropped charges.”

Guglielmi’s remarks come following prosecutors’ statement that the outcome was an “appropriate resolution” due to Smollett’s volunteer service and agreement to forfeit his bond to Chicago, CNN reported.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Smollett used the law for personal gains, calling it a “whitewash of justice” during a media conference Tuesday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel torches Jussie Smollett: “[He’s] still saying that he is innocent, still running down the Chicago Police Department” “How dare he! How dare him!” “[He’s] been let off scot-free, with no sense of accountability of the moral and ethical wrong of his actions” pic.twitter.com/WAdIXZxXoG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 26, 2019

Smollett told reporters that he was telling the truth throughout the entire process after the court appearance Tuesday.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one,” Smollett said, CNN reported.

“I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”

Smollett reported that he was attacked, doused with an unknown chemical substance and had a rope tied around his neck by two men who yelled “This is MAGA (Make America Great Again) country” at him on Jan. 29.

So Smollet’s attorneys are saying that the Nigerian brothers did attack Smollett, but that Smollett was “truthful” when he claimed he was attacked by white racists in #MAGA hats. You just can’t make this up. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 26, 2019

Police, however, classified Smollett as a suspect Feb. 20 for reportedly filing a false police report.

