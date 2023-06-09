Cracker Barrel was castigated on social media for following in the bumbling footsteps of beleaguered woke corporations Target and Anheuser-Busch InBev by lionizing the LGBT agenda.

The uproar unfolded Thursday, shortly after the country-style restaurant and gift shop chain announced it was celebrating “Pride Month.”

To this end, Cracker Barrel changed its iconic storefront display of rocking chairs to showcase a rainbow-colored chair.

“We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests,” the Tennessee-based corporation wrote on Facebook. “Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our [rainbow] rocker). Happy Pride!”







While many of the responses to the post applauded the move, others expressed disappointment.

“One of my favorite places to eat. Not anymore. This is sad. I’ve always thought this was a family restaurant,” one woman posted, adding that it “makes me sick.”

Numerous Twitter users blasted the family-style restaurant chain for abandoning its roots to push a left-wing political agenda.

“We take no pleasure in reporting that Cracker Barrel has fallen. A once family-friendly establishment has caved to the mob,” the Texas Family Project tweeted Thursday, sharing images from the country’s website celebrating its “LGBT Alliance” for “Bringing the Front Porch to Pride.”

We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen. A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. pic.twitter.com/IM0p1NT20S — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) June 8, 2023

Another exasperated commenter tweeted: “Evidently, Cracker Barrel has been under a rock and missed the whole Bud Light/Target debacle.”

Evidently, Cracker Barrel has been under a rock and missed the whole Bud Light/Target debacle. pic.twitter.com/Vnq6nd77Lg — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) June 9, 2023

One self-professed gay Twitter user slammed Cracker Barrel’s performative virtue-signaling.

“Just stop it,” he tweeted. “Please just do your job and cook good food and keep your virtue-flagging to yourself. You’re going to alienate the straights AND the gays.”

Memo to @CrackerBarrel: I’m gay. Just stop it. Please just do your job and cook good food and keep your virtue-flagging to yourself. You’re going to alienate the straights AND the gays. Thanks! https://t.co/yFViG8tp0z — Dr. Media 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈📺 (@NYCMediaMonitor) June 9, 2023

Others warned Cracker Barrel that alienating its core consumers will backfire as it did for Bud Light.

Cracker Barrel has no idea who their costumer base is. They’ve gone crackers, that’s for sure! What is the government up to that’s making all these companies give the middle finger to their costumers? CB this Bud’s for you. Go woke go broke! pic.twitter.com/P7NChs5VyA — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) June 9, 2023

I took this screenshot directly from the Cracker Barrel website. And you thought the only reason kids weren’t safe there was all the unhealthy food… pic.twitter.com/U0pq0FAsLx — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) June 9, 2023

It is with deep sadness that I am posting this because I have always loved Cracker Barrel. However, I Love My Country and My God More!! Go Woke, Go Broke!! pic.twitter.com/HlF7R5NDJY — Angie (@angie_anson) June 9, 2023

As a reminder, the conservative boycott of Target for displaying “pride” gear for children — some designed by a Satanist — has been disastrous for the retailer’s bottom line.

Target’s stock loses $12.7B, sinks to lowest level since 2020 over boycotts https://t.co/6D4kZ2DR9Q pic.twitter.com/vzv6mqRKWx — New York Post (@nypost) May 31, 2023

The same is true for Anheuser-Busch InBev, which tied its Bud Light brand to transgender propaganda.

Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch’s stock has lost $27B over Dylan Mulvaney. https://t.co/DtCSSItiam pic.twitter.com/R7Z8bVo5cO — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2023

In their ongoing ploy to gaslight the public, the establishment media have cavalierly mischaracterized the conservative backlash as anti-LGBT and homophobic.

In reality, it’s simply disgust and exhaustion at having liberal propaganda being relentlessly rammed down our throats at every turn.

Stop bombarding us every hour of the day with overt and subliminal brainwashing. It’s abusive and annoying.

