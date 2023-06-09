Share
Commentary
A Cracker Barrel restaurant and country store in Hagerstown, Maryland, is seen Aug. 26 2020.
Commentary
A Cracker Barrel restaurant and country store in Hagerstown, Maryland, is seen Aug. 26 2020. (Alejandro Guzmani / Shutterstock)

Cracker Barrel Goes Woke with LGBT Celebration Hidden Among the Rocking Chairs

 By Samantha Chang  June 9, 2023 at 7:26am
Share

Cracker Barrel was castigated on social media for following in the bumbling footsteps of beleaguered woke corporations Target and Anheuser-Busch InBev by lionizing the LGBT agenda.

The uproar unfolded Thursday, shortly after the country-style restaurant and gift shop chain announced it was celebrating “Pride Month.”

To this end, Cracker Barrel changed its iconic storefront display of rocking chairs to showcase a rainbow-colored chair.

“We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests,” the Tennessee-based corporation wrote on Facebook. “Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our [rainbow] rocker). Happy Pride!”



Trending:
Trump Jr. Thinks He Knows Exactly Why the DOJ Chose Thursday to Indict His Dad: 'Do You Really Think That's a Coincidence?'

While many of the responses to the post applauded the move, others expressed disappointment.

“One of my favorite places to eat. Not anymore. This is sad. I’ve always thought this was a family restaurant,” one woman posted, adding that it “makes me sick.”

Numerous Twitter users blasted the family-style restaurant chain for abandoning its roots to push a left-wing political agenda.

Will you eat at Cracker Barrel again?

“We take no pleasure in reporting that Cracker Barrel has fallen. A once family-friendly establishment has caved to the mob,” the Texas Family Project tweeted Thursday, sharing images from the country’s website celebrating its “LGBT Alliance” for “Bringing the Front Porch to Pride.”

Another exasperated commenter tweeted: “Evidently, Cracker Barrel has been under a rock and missed the whole Bud Light/Target debacle.”

Related:
Seattle Judge Rules Against Female-Only Korean Spa, Hands Disgusting Win to Transgender Activist

One self-professed gay Twitter user slammed Cracker Barrel’s performative virtue-signaling.

“Just stop it,” he tweeted. “Please just do your job and cook good food and keep your virtue-flagging to yourself. You’re going to alienate the straights AND the gays.”

Others warned Cracker Barrel that alienating its core consumers will backfire as it did for Bud Light.

As a reminder, the conservative boycott of Target for displaying “pride” gear for children — some designed by a Satanist — has been disastrous for the retailer’s bottom line.

The same is true for Anheuser-Busch InBev, which tied its Bud Light brand to transgender propaganda.

In their ongoing ploy to gaslight the public, the establishment media have cavalierly mischaracterized the conservative backlash as anti-LGBT and homophobic.

In reality, it’s simply disgust and exhaustion at having liberal propaganda being relentlessly rammed down our throats at every turn.

Stop bombarding us every hour of the day with overt and subliminal brainwashing. It’s abusive and annoying.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Cracker Barrel Goes Woke with LGBT Celebration Hidden Among the Rocking Chairs
Man Who Calls Himself 'Genderfluid' Has Meltdown After Seeing How Trump Used Him in Campaign Ad
Biden May Have a Trick Up His Sleeve to Win in 2024 - And the Supreme Court Would Have to Get Involved
Listen: Did You Catch What the Audience Did When Hannity Suggested Trump 'Tone It Down'?
Country Star Dierks Bentley Has Incredible Reason for Why He Turned Down Working in Hollywood
See more...

Conversation