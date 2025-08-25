Share
The new Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a menu inside the restaurant on Aug. 21 in Homestead, Florida. The restaurant unveiled a new logo last week as part of a larger brand refresh. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel Issues Damage Control Statement After Logo Change Backlash, Doubles Down After Losing $100 Million

 By Jack Davis  August 25, 2025 at 1:45pm
Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel is trying to calm the waters after a logo change triggered a wave of antipathy at the chain.

The switch, which eliminated a man wearing overalls from the logo, along with the wooden barrel he leaned on, was announced by conservative influencer Robby Starbuck as a change from  “old American nostalgia” to something “cold, dead, lifeless and modern,” according to Fox News.

He said the chain was “infested with left-wing activists who are more interested in safe spaces, pronouns and virtue signaling than they are in their customers.”

The wave of outrage led to the chain’s stock losing almost $100 million in market value Thursday, according to CBS.

In a post on Facebook titled “A Promise to Our Guests,” the company sought to say that only the logo changed, not what customers get when they visit.

“If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be,” the post said.

“What has not changed, and what will never change, are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care. A place where everyone feels at home, no matter where you’re from or where you’re headed,” the post said.

The post said that “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The post said the familiar figure removed from the logo is still around.

“We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere— he’s family,” the post said.

“While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs … in the kitchen and on your plate: serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories,” the post said.

The post said that changes are part of the chain’s future.

“We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families, just as it has been for yours. That means showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart,” the post said.

“We take that responsibility very seriously. We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees. At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel,” the post said. “Uncle Herschel wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

