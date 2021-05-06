Crackpots
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Institutions are being gutted in the pursuit of racial equity, but none so badly — and consequentially — as the public school system. While many parents are fighting back against […]
Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” compared former President Donald Trump to 20th-century fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini Wednesday in a bizarre rant in which she also advocated for […]
Plenty of fishermen enjoy getting out onto a lake or river to enjoy quality alone time in nature. It’s a time to relax, unwind and — in the case of […]
Sanctimonious Democrats constantly howl about wanting equality for all, but they’re actively transforming America into a segregated society based on coronavirus vaccination status. On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued […]
The Biden administration on Wednesday expressed concerns about ballot security and voter intimidation as the Arizona state Senate authorizes a private audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County. In […]
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a man who is no stranger to blistering criticism, had his ego stroked Wednesday by MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle when the pair discussed the news that a […]
President Joe Biden is not the only Democrat who wishes to spend more money than humanly possible on unnecessary policies. As proof, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has […]
New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik blasted California Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following Pelosi’s comments Thursday toward Stefanik on “PBS NewsHour.” Pelosi was asked, “Any comment on Elise Stefanik?” […]
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton complained that “certain media” pushed disbelief about anything the establishment media published and only told former President Donald Trump’s narrative. “The fact is that […]
An adjunct professor at Cypress College in Cypress, California, was placed on leave last week following a viral video in which she berated a student for calling police officers “heroes” […]