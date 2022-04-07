'It's All Crap!': Trump Lets Loose as New Evidence Zuckerberg Helped Rig Election Comes Out

This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

When Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg poured private money into the 2020 election, he said he was doing so in order to open up voting access for everyone.

Former President Donald Trump said Zuckerberg actually had a different goal in mind.

You can see exactly how Zuckerberg used his money in power to influence the 2020 election when you buy the new film “Rigged” here. It’s available right now for just $4.99.

In the film, Trump explained all you need to do to see Zuckerberg’s motives is look at where he spent his money.

“I’ve read where he spent 97 percent in Democrat areas,” Trump said.





During a March 31 appearance with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Citizens United President David Bossie said his team’s research for the film uncovered similar findings.

“The Chan-Zuckerberg initiative funded the Center for Tech and Civic Life,” Bossie said. “OK, so they gave $327 million to that organization, and that’s a 501(c)(3).

Did Zuckerberg actually close the election in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (216 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

“And that organization filed their IRS 990s, their tax returns. So we went through them, and in there…160 of those grants accounted for $272 million. And 92 percent, 92 percent of that $272 million went to Biden counties.”

“Rigged” tells the story of Zuckerberg’s plot to tip the scales for Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Get the bombshell film here right now.

Since much of Zuckerberg’s money went to expanding voting options, he claimed his efforts helped to “open” the election. There are two main problems with this statement.

First, while elections should be open to all eligible voters, they should not be open to fraudulent voters.

Much of Zuckerberg’s money went to expanding mail-in voting and ballot boxes, both of which are specifically vulnerable to fraud. He may have helped some eligible voters, but he also helped plenty of ineligible ones.

Second, by specifically directing a large majority of his money to Democrat areas, Zuckerberg undermined his own promise to “open” the election.

“So he’s putting money under the guise that he’s going to ‘open up the election’ and all of that,” Trump said. “That’s all crap.

“He’s not going to open it up, he’s closing it. He’s making it impossible for a Republican to win.”

Instead of expanding election access for everyone, Zuckerberg was simply trying to provide Democrats a leg up without being too obvious.

“Rigged” unveils Zuckerberg’s entire plot to assist Joe Biden in the election, and you can buy it here today.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.