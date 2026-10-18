Craziest E-Bike Disasters: Woman Pinned Under Volkswagen, Rider Flies Through Italian Restaurant Window

As electric bicycles flood American streets, emergency rooms are seeing a growing toll of injuries tied to the increasingly popular two-wheelers.

A statewide analysis from Florida found 1,725 e-bike crashes resulting in injuries — including 70 fatalities — between 2021 and 2024.

The series of hospitalizations has prompted the District Attorney’s Office of Orange County, California to organize the first of its kind e-bike and e-motorcycle buyback in September.

Here are some of the wildest e-bike fiascoes in recent months.

August 2026: A 44-year-old woman on an e-bike found herself pinned underneath a Volkswagen Beetle.

The woman was riding her two-wheeler without a helmet when she crashed into the car and got trapped in the process, according to Fox News. Police and a group of bystanders helped to lift the Beetle and rescue her.

Local business owner Chrissy Vollmer, who responded to the scene, described what she saw to the outlet.

What do you think is the main cause of accidents involving e-bikes? Driver inattention Lack of safety gear Faulty bike equipment Poor infrastructure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Driver inattention 86% (6 votes) Lack of safety gear 14% (1 vote) Faulty bike equipment 0% (0 votes) Poor infrastructure 0% (0 votes)

“All I saw were the lady’s legs underneath the car, and she was just yelling, ‘Get this car off of me,’” Vollmer said.

May 2026: Firefighters responded to a garage engulfed in flame at an Ann Arbor, according to CBS News.

It seemed the structure had spontaneously combusted. Recovered home surveillance footage showed an e-bike parked inside was the volatile villain, whose lithium battery exploded of its own volition.

“This incident serves as an important reminder that lithium-ion battery fires can occur even when devices are not actively charging,” the Ann Arbor Fire Department said in the article.

November 2025: A 13-year-old boy was speeding home at dusk, when his e-bike collided with a deer, according to CBS News.

The young teenager found himself fighting for his life after the vehicle hit the animal with enough force to literally stop the buck — and kill it.

Emergency responders found the bike, the buck, and the boy right in front of a yellow “Watch Out For Deer” sign.

August 2025: A 23-year-old man took his E-Bike out for an afternoon spin when it suddenly lost control, as reported by News 12 Long Island.

The tire hit a curb, pitched him over the handle bars and sent him straight through the window of an Italian restaurant.

The man was sent to the hospital with “severe but non-life threatening injuries” and the police impounded the capricious culprit.

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