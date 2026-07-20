Craziest Video You'll See Today: Trans Adult Jumps Like Toddler After 'Misgendering,' Dares Cop to Arrest Him, Then the Fun Starts

Anyone telling you “trans” people are sane and reasonable is either lying or living under a rock.

Body camera footage from February 2025 was just published Friday by the Inside the Blue TV channel on YouTube showing one young man going absolutely ballistic when a police officer, responding to a disturbance, refers to him as “he.”

The New York Post reported Sunday that the footage comes from the University of Central Florida in Orange County near Orlando. Police were on the scene for another call, which the officer wearing the body camera says was a stolen vehicle.

In the video, the officer walked into the building to confront 27-year-old Jarrett Vick — wearing a blue wig and women’s knee socks — who seemed to be having problems with other students.

“Why do you let those kids get away with this?” Vick said. “They are not supposed to be here!”

Whatever Vick is complaining about immediately takes a back seat to his own behavioral problems.

“If you don’t lower your voice, I am going to put handcuffs on you and I am going to take you to a Baker Act facility,” the officer responded.

Should this guy be put in prison or a psych ward? Yes No

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To note, Baker Act facilities, according to Florida Department of Children and Families, “are Crisis Stabilization Units and hospitals that are designated by the Florida Department of Children and Families to provide emergency mental health treatment.”

That was probably the only place Vick needed to be but he challenged the officer to “f***ing try it.”

“Are you threatening me?” the officer asked. “You’re threatening me,” Vick shot back.

The video is below.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.







“I’m here right now to deal with a stolen vehicle. I ain’t got time to hear you screaming and yelling,” the officer replied.

The officer got on his communication system, asking for another unit. This is where Vick lost it. The officer told his dispatcher, “He is having a breakdown.” Vick screamed at full volume, “She! She! Just say the right pronoun!”

The policeman took out what looked like pepper spray, telling Vick to get on the ground as Vick moved backwards.

“Leave me alone, please!” Vick cried at the top of his lungs. He proceeded to take out his phone to record the officer who asked if he was going to calm down. As a reminder, this is in the middle of the day in a public space.

“F*** you, f*** you, cop!” Vick cried as a staff member tried to deescalate only to shrug in seeing that was useless.

The office tried explain to three staff members what was going to happen next, but could not get his words out. Every time he would utter a “he” Vick would shout, crying bloody murder, “she!”

“Stop misgendering me! Just say ‘she’!”

A struggle ensued as another officer was on the scene and the two made an arrest. Vick was still very concerned about his pronouns. The officer remarked, “I’m going to spray him,” but Vick — in the middle of being arrested — tried again. “Don’t say ‘him’! ‘Her’!”

The officer finally complied, no doubt losing all patience.

“OK. ‘Her.’ I’m going to spray her,” he said.

Vick would not put his hands behind his back and was shot with a Taser for his trouble. He was handcuffed and led away but not before getting in a few more cries of “her.”

Vick was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and battery on law enforcement. He pleaded not guilty. According to The New York Post, the last update available from Orange County court records indicates the case was closed.

This is the mugshot of the blue haired transgender man who had an unhinged meltdown after being ‘misgendered’ by a police officer. Jarrett Vick went on a rampage after an officer said “he is having a breakdown” before screaming “She! It’s she!” in response. The trans man, who… pic.twitter.com/e0Tyh1m2yy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 20, 2026

This footage is absolute anarchy and could have been avoided had Vick just lowered his voice. He acted like a toddler. The only things that mattered were how he felt and what he wanted.

This is the kind of person leftists elevate, privilege, protect, and champion at any opportunity. He is so accustomed to being accommodated to prop up his delusions that a simple order by an officer makes him go insane.

To say the officer was patient is an understatement. He gave Vick multiple warnings. He was practically begging him to do the right thing.

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