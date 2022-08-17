Share
News
Sports

'Crazy' Brawl Between Players at NFL Practice Spills Into the Stands, Fan Requires Medical Attention

 By Grant Atkinson  August 17, 2022 at 12:45pm
Share

A joint practice between the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots grew ugly for the second straight day on Wednesday.

In a video shared on social media, players from both teams can be seen scrapping with one another near the sidelines. Some of the players appeared to spill over into the onlooking crowd during the brawl.

WCVB-TV reporter Shaun Ganley shared images from the scrum on Twitter.

Trending:
Eric Trump Reveals His Family Has Footage of What Really Happened During Mar-a-Lago Raid

“Wow. Crazy scene at #PatsCamp,” Ganley wrote. “Large brawl between #Panthers and #Patriots. Fan appears to have been injured in the brawl.”

Does this make you nervous to attend NFL practices?

Initially, Ganley said a fan who appeared to get caught up in the action did not seem to need further medical attention.

“Good news is that the fan in the stands doesn’t appear to need further treatment,” he wrote. “First time I’ve ever seen an NFL brawl just push into the stands. Wow. Both days of this practice has been very chippy.”

Yet about an hour after that tweet, Ganley shared photos of the fan getting looked at by medical staff.

Related:
'It's Gonna Be a Long Season': NFL Fans Fretting After 'Joke' Penalty Call in Week 1 of Preseason

Wednesday’s brawl came after two separate brawls between the Panthers and Patriots at their first joint practice on Tuesday, USA Today’s PanthersWire reported.

Panthers safety Kenny Robinson, who was ejected for participating in a brawl on Tuesday, reportedly hit Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill on Wednesday. Wilkerson was shaken up and remained down on the field, which apparently caused heated tensions between the two teams once again.

A little while later, Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise laid a big hit on Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey near the sideline. McCaffrey took exception with the hit and threw the ball at Wise, which started the brawl according to NBC Sports Boston reporter Tom Curran.

A video captured by a fan reportedly showed the play leading up to the brawl. McCaffrey appeared to be near the sideline when Wise lowered his shoulder and drove through him, causing McCaffrey to tumble to the ground. It was unclear whether McCaffrey had already stepped out of bounds before the hit.

Following the conclusion of practice, Curran reported the woman in the stands was struck in the foot by one of the players’ helmets. She told the Patriots’ medical team she was OK, and they offered her tickets to a game later in the year.

The NFL season officially kicks off on Sept. 8, and if this is practice is any indication, these two teams are ready to hit the gridiron.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Massive Revenge Coming? Trump Hints He'll Raid Obama and Clinton if He Retakes White House
Watch: DC Mayor's Infuriating Response When Asked Why She Is Kicking 40% of Black Students Out of School
'Crazy' Brawl Between Players at NFL Practice Spills Into the Stands, Fan Requires Medical Attention
Liz Cheney Mourns Brutal Loss By Basically Announcing Presidential Run and Comparing Herself to Lincoln
Two Iconic American Muscle Cars Killed Off So Company Can Transition to Electric Vehicles
See more...

Conversation