'A Creative Genius': Emmy-Winning TV Producer Dies at Age 47

 By Jack Davis  October 26, 2022 at 7:25am
Ben Feigin, who was the producer of the TV show “Schitt’s Creek,” has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 47.

Feigin won an Emmy award in 2020 when the show was honored as that year’s outstanding comedy series. The show had been nominated for an Emmy in 2019, according to the Emmys website.

In 2021, Feigin was honored with the Producers Guild Award for “Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy.” He also won a Golden Globe award in 2021.

According to Deadline, Feigin was the brains behind the non-traditional efforts that were made to launch and market the show.

Those efforts included an international tour and a Netflix documentary called “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell,” the show’s pop-up immersive experience.

The show ran from 2015 through 2020, according to IMDB.

“After being a victim of fraud, Johnny Rose and his family go from extremely wealthy to penniless overnight. The only asset left to them is a small, unsophisticated town: Schitt’s Creek. They relocate there. Culture shock ensues,” IMDB wrote in describing the plot line of the show.

Feigin, who was a native of Silver Spring, Maryland, was a graduate of the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Feigin was a pioneer of live streaming events.

“My very first friend, Ben Feigin, died Monday. The world knew him as an Emmy-award-winning executive producer of Schitt’s Creek and a creative genius. I will never forget our countless one-on-one baseball games. His memory is a blessing,” NBC correspondent Jonathan Allen wrote.

Feigin is survived by his wife, Heidi Feigin, and their daughter Ellie, 11.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer will kill almost 50,000 Americans this year.

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3 percent of all cancer cases and 7 percent of cancer deaths, it said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
