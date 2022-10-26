'A Creative Genius': Emmy-Winning TV Producer Dies at Age 47

Ben Feigin, who was the producer of the TV show “Schitt’s Creek,” has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 47.

Feigin won an Emmy award in 2020 when the show was honored as that year’s outstanding comedy series. The show had been nominated for an Emmy in 2019, according to the Emmys website.

In 2021, Feigin was honored with the Producers Guild Award for “Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy.” He also won a Golden Globe award in 2021.

RIP 🕯️Schitt’s Creek’s Ben Feigin passes away at 47 from pancreatic cancer https://t.co/cwS8OihX2n via @DailyMailCeleb — Patrick Laff (@patricklaff1) October 26, 2022

According to Deadline, Feigin was the brains behind the non-traditional efforts that were made to launch and market the show.

Those efforts included an international tour and a Netflix documentary called “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell,” the show’s pop-up immersive experience.

The show ran from 2015 through 2020, according to IMDB.

“After being a victim of fraud, Johnny Rose and his family go from extremely wealthy to penniless overnight. The only asset left to them is a small, unsophisticated town: Schitt’s Creek. They relocate there. Culture shock ensues,” IMDB wrote in describing the plot line of the show.

#benfeigin brought forth the first show on TV that ever made me feel okay for being who I was. The first show ever where both sides of the family were supportive. It showed millions of people that it isn’t always bad. Thinking of all of the cast and crew today. #schittscreek — ✨ (@alicia_lamarche) October 26, 2022

Feigin, who was a native of Silver Spring, Maryland, was a graduate of the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Feigin was a pioneer of live streaming events.

“My very first friend, Ben Feigin, died Monday. The world knew him as an Emmy-award-winning executive producer of Schitt’s Creek and a creative genius. I will never forget our countless one-on-one baseball games. His memory is a blessing,” NBC correspondent Jonathan Allen wrote.

Ben loved comedy, and he brought laughter to millions upon millions of people across the world. I can’t think of a greater way to help repair a broken world. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 26, 2022



Feigin is survived by his wife, Heidi Feigin, and their daughter Ellie, 11.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer will kill almost 50,000 Americans this year.

Most people who have PANCREATIC CANCER don’t have symptoms until the late stages. The first warning sign is usually stomach pain and weight loss. Other symptoms include: – Heartburn

– Nausea and vomiting

– Feeling bloated

– Loss of appetite

– Back pain Source: clevelandclinic — Dr. James E. Olsson (@DrJamesOlsson) April 30, 2022

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3 percent of all cancer cases and 7 percent of cancer deaths, it said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.