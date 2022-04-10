Share
Commentary

Creep's Eight Years of Abuse Comes Screeching to a Halt the Moment His Victim's Armed Mom Finds Out

 By Richard Bledsoe  April 10, 2022 at 4:13am
Share

Recently, there’s been increased visibility in news stories regarding the exploitation of children.

In Harris County, Texas, one abused child saw some justice served.

In 2019, when the girl’s mother caught a man abusing her daughter, the mother held the assailant at gunpoint until the police arrived. On March 29, 2022, the man pleaded guilty, and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to Newsweek, Sugar Land resident Ivan Alejandro Robles. 41, pleaded guilty the same day he was supposed to start a trial by jury. He was accused of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The assault was not an isolated incident. The abuse had gone on for the previous eight years, beginning when the child was just 5 years old. The girl was 13 when her mother caught Robles in the act on Jan. 5, 2019.

Trending:
Texas Officials Say Gov. Abbott's Threat to Bus Immigrants to DC Has Worked: Report

Robles’ relationship to the family was not reported.

The mother showed restraint by calling in the police, instead of dispensing vigilante revenge on the spot. When she called the authorities, she did threaten to shoot Robles. Instead, she just kept the predator at gunpoint until the police arrived.

As reported by NBC station KPRC 2  in Houston, the girl gave moving testimony in court during the punishment hearing, describing the horrors she endured. She confessed she even contemplated suicide when she was only 10.

She explained that when she resisted Robles, he cruelly punished her.

District Attorney Jessica Ramos, the lead prosecutor of the case, said, “I asked the victim how she felt after bravely confronting her abuser in court. She said she felt free.”

Fortunately, in this case, the justice system worked.

After Robles admitted his guilt, Judge Christian Becerra sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole. The defense had asked for the minimum sentence, 25 years.

Related:
Woman Lashes Out at Boy on Bike, Her Lame Attempt to Blame It on Him Collapses When the GoPro Footage Is Released

Texas may be facing even more child abuse crimes soon. The Biden administration’s open borders policies have caused human trafficking to surge.

The young victims of human trafficking are especially vulnerable to sexual exploitation.

It’s sad to imagine what the sentence might have looked like if it was handed down by new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

With Jackson’s record of leniency against those who commit crimes against children, the predator might have gotten away with an even lighter sentence than the 25 years requested.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Bledsoe
Contributor, Commentary
Richard Bledsoe is an author and internationally exhibiting artist. His writings on culture and politics have been featured in The Masculinist, Instapundit and American Thinker. You can view more of his work at Remodernamerica.com.
Richard Bledsoe is an author and internationally exhibiting artist. His writings on culture and politics have been featured in The Masculinist, Instapundit and American Thinker. You can view more of his work at Remodernamerica.com.




Creep's Eight Years of Abuse Comes Screeching to a Halt the Moment His Victim's Armed Mom Finds Out
Man Breaking Into Truck Gets More Than He Bargained for When Special Surprise Left Just for Him Detonates
Watch the Bizarre Moment Biden Pulls Something Out of His Pocket and Eats It During Middle of Obama Speech
More Than 70 Officers Assigned to Personal Security Detail of Anti-Police Mayor
Macabre Celebration of Attacks in Israel Seen: Pro-Palestine Supporters Handing out Candy, Dancing in the Street
See more...

Conversation