Commentary

Is 'Creepy Joe...At It Again' in Viral Video? What Do You Think of His Behavior with Granddaughter?

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 1, 2022 at 12:50pm
There’s no politician in America who would have more to gain by strategic social distancing than President Joe Biden.

This has nothing to do with COVID-19, mind you. The president’s already had the virus and, on top of that, he’s taken more jabs than a boxer who can’t cover his face. By Biden’s own standards, he should be relatively safe.

No, instead, the reason to maintain six feet of distance from everyone is meant to prevent more bad-viral moments when the president gets a bit too touchy-feely.

American life has mostly gotten back to normal and “social distancing” seems conspicuously 2020 by our current standards. Still, maintaining the idea of “distance” for the president should beat the potential for getting called “creepy” by some critics on social media for the umpteenth time — which is precisely what happened when Biden went to vote with his granddaughter Natalie on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Natalie was a first-time voter, according to NBC News.

Video of Biden putting an “I Voted” sticker on Natalie’s shirt and then giving her a kiss drew unwanted attention after it was posted online.

An innocuous moment, it would seem — even a charming one, what with a patriarch who’s in politics welcoming a young member of his family into the electorate. But this moment included Joe Biden, a man who’s not only the president of the United States, but also has a long, troubling history when it comes to being around girls and women.

Some of the social media responses reflected that.

“Creepy Joe is at it again,” Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted on Sunday.

Now, is this prima facie “creepy?” It depends on whom you ask.

This was Biden’s granddaughter, after all, and she appeared to have no discomfort with it (as opposed to some random woman on a rope line). Twitter was divided between those who were aghast and those who weren’t.

Meanwhile, there were some who felt it was perfectly fine.

However, the reason this doesn’t seem OK to some is that Joe Biden has a history — and he promised America this history was behind him when it turned into a major scandal of his 2020 presidential campaign.

After a woman named Lucy Flores, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada in 2014, alleged Biden had kissed her without her consent at a campaign event while he was vice president — and other women came forward with similar stories — Biden issued a kinda-sorta apology in which he said that “social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted” and he would attempt to shift with them and give women personal space …

… which was something he was not known for doing:

Fast forward three years, and has Biden changed? You tell us how well he’s observing those shifting norms regarding personal space:

The mainstream media only seem to care about Biden’s distasteful tendency to assume people (particularly girls and women) aren’t particularly concerned about their personal space when there’s another Democratic alternative to him, as there was when the primary campaign was still being conducted.

Lucy Flores was all but forgotten by establishment news outlets when Biden cinched the nomination and there has been little mention of her since.

That said, Biden and his coterie can’t stop clips like this from appearing on social media and making the rounds, even if you’re not going to see it on CNN.

With just one week to go until the midterms, then, it might be helpful for the president to socially distance. Sure, it’s too late to stop clips like this, but there’s no excuse for Biden continuing to produce fresh examples at the worst possible moments.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




