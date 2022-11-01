Is 'Creepy Joe...At It Again' in Viral Video? What Do You Think of His Behavior with Granddaughter?

There’s no politician in America who would have more to gain by strategic social distancing than President Joe Biden.

This has nothing to do with COVID-19, mind you. The president’s already had the virus and, on top of that, he’s taken more jabs than a boxer who can’t cover his face. By Biden’s own standards, he should be relatively safe.

No, instead, the reason to maintain six feet of distance from everyone is meant to prevent more bad-viral moments when the president gets a bit too touchy-feely.

American life has mostly gotten back to normal and “social distancing” seems conspicuously 2020 by our current standards. Still, maintaining the idea of “distance” for the president should beat the potential for getting called “creepy” by some critics on social media for the umpteenth time — which is precisely what happened when Biden went to vote with his granddaughter Natalie on Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Natalie was a first-time voter, according to NBC News.

Video of Biden putting an “I Voted” sticker on Natalie’s shirt and then giving her a kiss drew unwanted attention after it was posted online.

An innocuous moment, it would seem — even a charming one, what with a patriarch who’s in politics welcoming a young member of his family into the electorate. But this moment included Joe Biden, a man who’s not only the president of the United States, but also has a long, troubling history when it comes to being around girls and women.

Some of the social media responses reflected that.

“Creepy Joe is at it again,” Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted on Sunday.

Creepy Joe is at it again. pic.twitter.com/lJmsKqHrYQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2022

Now, is this prima facie “creepy?” It depends on whom you ask.

This was Biden’s granddaughter, after all, and she appeared to have no discomfort with it (as opposed to some random woman on a rope line). Twitter was divided between those who were aghast and those who weren’t.

I can’t stand to watch — dob GEN X (@SarahJacksonUT) October 30, 2022

DISGUSTING — Peggy Dodson (@PeggyDodson) October 31, 2022

The collective sigh of “Oh, that’s so sweet.” makes me want to puke. — 🐾♥️🐾♥️🐾♥️🐾♥️ (@C3Rebecca) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, there were some who felt it was perfectly fine.

That was a normal interaction between a grandfather and a granddaughter. — Jay Vandenburg (@Jay_Vandenburg) October 31, 2022

Was his family? Seems ok to me — R_Bizzle (@RBizzle7) October 30, 2022

However, the reason this doesn’t seem OK to some is that Joe Biden has a history — and he promised America this history was behind him when it turned into a major scandal of his 2020 presidential campaign.

After a woman named Lucy Flores, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada in 2014, alleged Biden had kissed her without her consent at a campaign event while he was vice president — and other women came forward with similar stories — Biden issued a kinda-sorta apology in which he said that “social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted” and he would attempt to shift with them and give women personal space …

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

… which was something he was not known for doing:

Do we have any pictures of Joe Biden groping, sniffing, touching boys inappropriately? Nope because he seems to like to only touch little girls and women pic.twitter.com/6rTKClMbnW — Sandy 🇺🇸 (@SandyForLiberty) March 30, 2019

Fast forward three years, and has Biden changed? You tell us how well he’s observing those shifting norms regarding personal space:

Biden grabs someone’s hand, rubs her face, and then doesn’t let her go for an entire minute pic.twitter.com/Euv4R6VHSR — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2022

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

President Biden holds hands with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) at the Detroit Auto Show. pic.twitter.com/0YB2zKYJjg — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2022

The mainstream media only seem to care about Biden’s distasteful tendency to assume people (particularly girls and women) aren’t particularly concerned about their personal space when there’s another Democratic alternative to him, as there was when the primary campaign was still being conducted.

Lucy Flores was all but forgotten by establishment news outlets when Biden cinched the nomination and there has been little mention of her since.

That said, Biden and his coterie can’t stop clips like this from appearing on social media and making the rounds, even if you’re not going to see it on CNN.

With just one week to go until the midterms, then, it might be helpful for the president to socially distance. Sure, it’s too late to stop clips like this, but there’s no excuse for Biden continuing to produce fresh examples at the worst possible moments.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.