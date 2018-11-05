SECTIONS
Culture Military
Print

Crenshaw, GOP Rep Who Lost His Eye in Combat, Fires Back at SNL After Being Mocked for His Duty

By Jack Davis
at 12:40pm
Print

Republican congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, whose loss of an eye in service to his country became the subject of a mocking comment on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” scolded the network for its bad taste, but said he did not want a meaningless apology.

“They certainly crossed the line, but their apology won’t mean anything to me,” said Crenshaw Monday during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

Crenshaw is running for an open House seat in the Second District of Texas, which covers the Houston area. On Saturday, SNL cast member Pete Davidson cited Crenshaw while mocking various candidates around the country.

TRENDING: Multiple Dead in Amazon Building Collapse, Firefighters Search for More Victims

“This guy’s kinda cool, Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson said. A picture of Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch, appeared on the screen. “You may be surprised to hear that he’s a congressional candidate from Texas, and not a hitman in a porno movie.”

After some perfunctory and nervous laughter, Davidson added, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.”

On his campaign website, Crenshaw explained that he suffered eye damage during combat in Afghanistan.

Does this show how unhinged the left really is?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“On Dan’s third deployment in 2012, his life changed forever. After six months of combat operations, Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan. He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged. Dan was completely blind and the doctors did not believe he would ever see again. Tara stood by him every day and night, keeping faith and praying he would see again. After several difficult surgeries, he eventually regained sight in his left eye, a miracle according to the head surgeon. Dan refused to quit and went on to deploy twice more, first back to the Middle East in 2014 and then South Korea in 2016,” the website said.

After SNL mocked him, Crenshaw did not ask for an apology, but castigated SNL for its actions.

“I want us to get away from this culture where we demand apologies for every time a person misspeaks. I think that would be very healthy for our nation, to go in that direction,” he said in a video.

RELATED: GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

“But I would like him and ‘Saturday Night Live’ to recognize something. Which is that veterans across the country probably don’t feel as though their wounds they received in battle should be the subject of a bad punchline for a bad joke. And here’s the real atrocity in all this: it wasn’t even funny,” he said.

Many called out SNL for the failed attempt at humor.

While speaking Monday on “Fox & Friends,” Crenshaw challenged SNL to do more for veterans than mock them.

“I think what they should do is maybe pull their money together and donate to some veterans charities out there who could really use some help,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Randy DeSoto

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. KatzMelina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Nick Givas

Chris Wallace on Stephen ColbertThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert / YouTube screen shot

Chris Wallace Says Media Has Made a ‘Mistake’ with Trump by Trying To ‘Fight Fire with Fire’

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Jack Davis

Rabbi Avram MlotekHillel / Twitter screen shot

Facebook Removes Rabbi’s Post About Being Harassed by Farrakhan Supporters, Calls It a ‘Mistake’

Molly Prince

U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'RourkeChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Newspaper That Already Endorsed Beto O’Rourke Gets Fed Up with Dodging, Demands Answers

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump speaks to the mediaMark Wilson / Getty Images

Trump Shuts Down Migrant Looking to Have Murder Charge Pardoned

Jack Davis

Former US President Barack Obama addresses the crowdJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Obama Urges Florida Voters To Elect Democrats Who Will Make ‘Lives Better’ for Non-Americans

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.