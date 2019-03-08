Crenshaw Pushes Back Against Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Craziness’ – ‘Enforcing the Law Is Not Racist’

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw slammed New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday for attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Texas congresssman spoke out during an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

During the interview, MacCallum read a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez that said, in part, “Where was the concern last week when 26 Dems voted for a GOP amendment to expand ICE powers rooted in the racist + false trope that Latino immigrants are more dangerous than US born citizens?”

The comment was mixed in with a defense of Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and the issue of condemning anti-Semitism.

“There is a lot there. Even if she actually believes what she is saying, that has nothing to do with condemning anti-Semitism, right? Two things can be true at once, OK. Even if she believes this craziness,” said Crenshaw, who has been a strong voice supporting border security, as noted by The Western Journal.

“The reality is that enforcing the law is not racist, okay? Asking ICE to report when an illegal immigrant is trying to buy a weapon is not racist. That’s just enforcing our laws and I think most Americans want us to enforce our laws,” said the freshman legislator.

.@DanCrenshawTX Glad you are in the .@GOP Please don’t let that communist/socialist Rep and her minions ruin DHS and ICE as they push her negative and false narratives. https://t.co/OfyA2axAUN — Jeremy Boyce (@JerBoyce) March 3, 2019

“We want to feel like our rule of law is working out, that we are a sovereign country; we can connect and protect our borders,” he said.

During the interview, Crenshaw touched on the question of America’s relationship with Israel. Omar has been attacked by critics who call her comments about Israel and legislators who support Israel anti-Semitic.

“There are still a lot of Democrats who do believe in supporting Israel, who do believe that anti-Semitic comments are wrong. I feel bad for them, honestly,” he said.

At some point Dems just need to accept that @IlhanMN has deeply held prejudices about the Jewish people. Stop explaining her comments away and “asking for dialogue.” It’s clear an apology from her is hollow. And she has a platform on the Foreign Affairs Committee? Really? — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 5, 2019

“There is a far left-wing of their party that is in true disagreement with them. They truly do not like Israel. They truly believe all the things that Omar has been saying. She believes it. That should be really clear to everybody by now,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said policy differences are part of the process, but Omar has crossed that boundary and has been placed where her opinion can impact the nation.

“We have the right to criticize and condemn it. It is something different when we are talking about what committee she is on. She has a platform on the Foreign Affairs Committee to condemn Israel. That tells us that the Democratic leadership also supports that,” he said.

