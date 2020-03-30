Crenshaw Rakes Hillary Over the Coals for Her Sick Attempt at Coronavirus Humor: 'This Isn't the Time'

If this is what Hillary Clinton thinks of as humor, Dan Crenshaw wasn’t laughing.

The first-term Republican congressman from Texas, who has quickly emerged as an effective spokesman for the conservative cause on the national scene, took to Fox News on Sunday to teach former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a lesson about responsible governance.

Given her recent behavior — and long, shameful history — there’s a good chance Clinton won’t listen – but the rest of America should.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” Crenshaw responded to a particularly loathsome Twitter post Clinton published last week at the news that the United States had surpassed all other countries in the number of reported coronavirus cases.

For a woman who’s far more partisan than patriotic, the news that her country was now leading the world in a potentially deadly disease was just a chance to attack President Donald Trump, the man who defeated her in the 2016 election.

“He did promise ‘America First,’” Clinton wrote.

He did promise “America First.” https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020



The famously humorless Hillary probably thought that was hilarious — it takes a certain type of soullessness to see the deaths and suffering of Americans as ammunition for a sniping attack on a political opponent.

But it backfired on Twitter, where the response was scathing (except for the usual blinkered liberals who see nothing beyond their misplaced hatred for the Trump administration).

And Crenshaw spoke for many when he slammed Clinton’s “political opportunism.”

“Delete your account,” he wrote. “This isn’t the time. This can’t be the new normal, where American tragedy is applauded for the sake of political opportunism.”

Delete your account. This isn’t the time. This can’t be the new normal, where American tragedy is applauded for the sake of political opportunism. https://t.co/7aYatlS8jV — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 27, 2020

In his Fox News interview, Crenshaw expanded on the point.

“There is a pandemic going on, and somebody like Hillary Clinton is so used to taking political jabs at the president or her political opponents any time there’s an outcome that is unfortunate, but this isn’t the time. This is a tragedy for all Americans, for the entire world.

“This is just not the time.”

Check out the interview here:

The whole thing is worth watching — as is usually the case with Crenshaw interviews. But a key moment came about the 4:30 mark, when he offered a good explanation for why the U.S. is the world’s leader in recorded coronavirus cases.

“You know, we ramped up testing to an enormous degree in this country, which is why our cases are so high, Hillary Clinton,” he said.

“Now, let’s celebrate this stuff. Let’s work together, let’s stop looking for cheap political potshots to take at each other and actually get through this.”

Liberals won’t accept that, though. Because liberals would rather take the word of a Chinese dictatorship about its coronavirus cases — the same dictatorship whose incompetence and deceit unleashed this scourge on the world — than give the Trump administration an ounce of credit for trying to manage a crisis that’s unprecedented in modern history.

For Clinton and her benighted followers, as well as Democrats in the House and Senate, any opportunity to savage Trump is an opportunity not to be missed — even if it means joking about Americans dying.

Progressives might have laughed at Clinton’s graveyard humor. Dan Crenshaw wasn’t.

And sane America wasn’t, either.

