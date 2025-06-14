Crickets from J6 Fanatics as Anti-Trump Protesters Breach Barricades, Rush US Capitol

Good news, everybody: Breaking through barricades at the Capitol is patriotic again! We’ve finally healed!

Or maybe it’s because the people breaking through the barricades are leftists, one of the two. Probably that one, in fact. Almost certainly that one.

The latest Capitol incursion — which, to be fair, wasn’t exactly on the same scale, but operated on the same principle, and put the Capitol Police in a dire situation which the left swore they’d never put them in — occurred Friday as vets protested in Washington, D.C., ahead of Saturday’s military parade.

The group was focused on the recent deployment of the National Guard and the Marines to Los Angeles as the city was rocked by riots in regards to ICE raids.

“A group of military veterans and their families gathered in front of the Supreme Court, demanding that taxpayer dollars for Saturday’s military parade and for putting troops in Los Angeles should be used for housing, health care and food, instead,” WRC-TV in Washington reported.

“Some of those demonstrators crossed the street to the U.S. Capitol, where they are accused of breaching a bicycle rack perimeter. Some of them also may face charges of assault on police officers and resisting arrest,” WRC’s report continued, noting that one of those arrested “was a Vietnam vet who was using a walker.”

“It feels like this whole dog-and-pony show that the president is trying to make about the Army is actually about him,” Brittany Ramos DeBarros, an activist with an anti-war group, said of the parade.

“And it’s actually a distraction from the fact that his administration is doing everything that they can to cut lifesaving services that veterans and our communities rely on,” she claimed.

Which, of course, they aren’t. But then again, I wouldn’t call her a “budget denier” or “insurrectionist,” either, despite these scenes from the Capitol:

🚨 #BREAKING: A group of anti-ICE rioters BREACHED the barricades at the U.S. Capitol tonight Dozens of them ran through, storming passed Capitol Police LOCK THEM ALL UP in the DC gulag for TWO YEARS! Those are the rules! pic.twitter.com/a6JxiTpKkZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2025

“LOCK THEM ALL UP in the DC gulag for TWO YEARS! Those are the rules!” conservative activist Nick Sortor noted in an X post with the footage from Friday’s protest, referring acerbically to how the J6 crowd — chaos tourists and thugs alike — were treated.

In another post of them being led away from the Capitol police and “perp walked,” he also said, “SOLITARY CONFINEMENT! NEVER FORGET J13!”

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: The anti-ICE Capitol Insurrections have all been ARRESTED and perp walked They’ve been loaded on a bus and hauled off to the DC jail SOLITARY CONFINEMENT! NEVER FORGET J13! https://t.co/p1E4q7iLde pic.twitter.com/sSN0XoHmVP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2025

It’s not great optics to have a bunch of mad leftists storm over barricades and charge the Capitol in a month that begins with a J, I’ll say that much.

Yet, crickets from the media, because they seemed to sense the actual scope of the event. They were challenged in this respect on Jan. 6, 2021, however. Wonder why.

Others remarked on this, too.

Insurrection! 20 years in prison! Precedent was set on J6 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 14, 2025

Surely everyone that participated in this breach of the Capitol Perimeter will be Federally Charged & face decades in Prison, right? pic.twitter.com/H0VWPCUxcg — Dominic Box | J6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@DomFreePress) June 14, 2025

Now, of course, this is a minor incursion in comparison to the 2021 incursion, but remember the overhyped language in which we were sold that? Insurrectionists! Put them in solitary! Throw away the key! They should have been shot, I tell you! Cop-murderers!

None of those things are or were true, of course. Same here. This is a minor incident covered mostly by local TV and social media. Obviously, the Capitol Police and other relevant authorities have learned from Jan. 6, 2021, and that’s almost totally unlikely to happen again, no matter how large of a crowd gathers.

But notice what attention this sort of thing gets if it’s lefties doing it — and imagine if this had been Trump supporters again. Then this would be front-page news. CNN would break into its coverage of the Iran-Israel conflict to bring you this breaking footage. We’d get one or several of the cops who “lived through that day” tearing up on our screens as they talked about the reminder.

This? Eh. Let WRC cover it. Back to you in the studio, Kaitlan.

