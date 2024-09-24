Criminal Charges Filed Against Trump, JD Vance as Haitian Pet-Eating Controversy Gets Crazier

A pro-Haitian group wants former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio to pay a price for saying what it does not like.

The legal document to charge Trump and Vance was filed by a Cleveland lawyer who has hosted Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris in his home.

Taking advantage of a clause in Ohio law that allows citizens to file a complaint requesting criminal charges be filed, the leader of the Haitian Bridge Alliance has filed a court document demanding Trump and Vance be charged with a bevy of crimes for bringing the crisis facing Springfield, Ohio, before the nation, according to WEWS-TV.

Last month, comments began to surface from residents of Springfield that the mass of Haitians in the community was a detriment.

“These Haitians are running into trash cans. They’re running into buildings. They’re flipping cars in the middle of the street, and I don’t know how like, y’all can be comfortable with this,” Springfield resident Anthony Harris told city officials last month, according to the Federalist.

Other allegations emerged that pets were being eaten, although city officials insisted they believed those accounts to be unfounded. Trump and Vance then shared those allegations.

The Chandra Law Firm filed a document calling for Vance and Trump to be charged with multiple crimes including disrupting public service as a result of bomb threats received by the city; making false alarms by saying things local officials denied; and telecommunications harassment by using events to repeat claims about the impact of Haitians on the city, per WEWS.

The group also wants charges of committing aggravated menacing in violation claiming, saying that Trump and Vance sought to intimidate and abuse Haitian residents of Springfield; committing aggravated menacing by supposedly knowing they convinced others that Springfield’s Haitians would cause harm to others; and violating the prohibition against complicity by working together to spread the tale of Springfield’s troubles.

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system that Kamala Harris has overseen, bringing thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into communities like Springfield and many others across the country. President Trump will secure our border and put an end to the chaos that illegal immigration brings to our communities,” said Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign communications director.

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (496 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

The process for addressing the allegations filed in Clark County Municipal Court requires a hearing be held to determine if there is probable cause a crime has been committed.

Subodh Chandra, who represents the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said a prosecuting attorney will also have to come down on the side of either charging Trump and Vance or not, according to WCMH-TV.

“Like those who falsely shout ‘fire!’ in a crowded theater, Trump and Vance do not color within the lines of the First Amendment. They commit criminal acts,” the group said in its filing.

“Trump and Vance have knowingly spread a false and dangerous narrative by claiming that Springfield, Ohio’s Haitian community is criminally killing and eating neighbors’ dogs and cats, and killing and eating geese,” the request to have charges filed said.

“The Haitian community is suffering in fear because of Trump and Vance’s relentless, irresponsible, false alarms, and public services have been disrupted. Trump and Vance must be held accountable to the rule of law. Anyone else who wreaked havoc the way they did would have been arrested by now,” Chandra said.

“There’s nothing special about Trump and Vance that entitles them to get away with what they’ve done and are doing. They think they’re above the law. They’re not,” Chandra said.

In 2020, Chandra said he had twice hosted Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris at his Cleveland home and office, according to WKYC.

In a 2020 report, he said Harris is “the polyglot of all that America can be, and she just represents pure positivity.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.