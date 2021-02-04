Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Criminal Conspiracy Probe Launched After Greta Thunberg Accidentally Posts Her Marching Orders

×
By Jared Harris
Published February 4, 2021 at 3:07pm
Mewe Share P Share

Environmental extremist Greta Thunberg sparked a criminal conspiracy probe after sharing the wrong document with her nearly 5 million Twitter followers.

The investigation began after the 18-year-old Thunberg accidentally tweeted apparent orders advising her on what to post and say about sensitive world issues.

The Wednesday post was quickly deleted, but not before being saved and shared by multiple accounts. Pictures of Thunberg’s document reveal one of the suggested posts included a manufactured response in support of Indian farmers violently protesting their government.

Screenshots of the tweet show the document was accidentally posted by Thunberg as she offered her supporters a “toolkit” to help support the protests.

TRENDING: Last Open House Race Ends After Months of Wrangling with One More Seat Flipped Red

After deleting her post, Thunberg tried to spin the marching orders as an “outdated” document in a follow-up.

Twitter users didn’t appear to buy it, and many called her out for the previous revelation.

According to India’s NDTV, Delhi police officials have confirmed the probe is not focused on Thunberg specifically but rather the creators of the document she shared.

RELATED: Biden Cheerleader Says Sometimes It's 'OK to Wake Up and Choose Violence'

It was labeled a suspected “overseas conspiracy” by law enforcement, and Indian authorities appear to be serious about getting to the bottom of the manufactured support for the anti-government protests.

“Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a toolkit document found on a social media handle that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence,” Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said, according to NDTV.

“The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India,” he added.

Should Thunberg face charges related to this document?

One of the cases being built involves “sedition,” according to Ranjan, who believes the issue was used to push conflict between religious and ethnic groups in India.

Despite the seriousness with which authorities are treating this case, Thunberg does not seem to be bothered by the growing international criminal investigation.

Thursday, the young activist doubled down on her support of the farmers and their “peaceful protest.”

While Indian authorities seem confident in their growing investigation, it’s unclear whether the probe will eventually involve Thunberg.

For the Swedish activist, who has supported other actions in countries across the world, her mistake might spark other nations to investigate similar protests within their own borders.

While Thunberg seems to have only shared the suspicious orders, she could find herself having to explain how deeply she was involved with it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Watch: US Army Assault Breacher Tanks Make Short Work of Enemy Lines, But What Comes Next Has Bad Guys Losing Sleep
Biden's Defense Secretary Issues Military-Wide Stand Down Order After Meeting with Senior Leaders
Criminal Conspiracy Probe Launched After Greta Thunberg Accidentally Posts Her Marching Orders
Beijing Already Bossing Biden Around, Issues a 'Red Line' and Demands He Strictly Abide by It
Biden Administration Hit with First Major Lawsuit as Texas Warns of 'Irreparable Harm' on the Horizon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×