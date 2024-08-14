Criminal Probe Launched After Olympic Boxer Who Brutalized Female Opponents Files Suit Against Critics

Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif may be able to take the punches of female opponents, but hits from online critics has the controversial boxer running to the court system.

Khelif, a boxer from Algeria, opened the legal offensive against critics just hours after winning gold in the Paris Olympics women’s 66 kilogram boxing tournament on August 9.

The boxer has been criticized for participating against women in the Olympic Games, especially after stunning revelations that the sport’s international governing body previously disqualified Khelif.

According to Le Monde, the complaint accuses critics of “moral harassment” of Khelif.

Khelif’s lawyer Nabil Boudi claims a “coordinated” campaign is being waged against the boxer for beating female opponents.

Khelif was called “transgender” by some critics, while others called out the Olympian for “violence against women.” Controversy around Khelif’s participation in the Olympics exploded after an opponent, Angela Carini, forfeited after 46 seconds of being brutalized by the Algerian.

During the tournament, the International Boxing Association dropped a bombshell by announcing Khelif had been previously disqualified by the sport’s governing body for failing to meet eligibility criteria for women’s events.

The attorney demanded authorities use their power to fully investigate criticism of Khelif.

“The investigation will have to determine who was behind this misogynistic, racist, and sexist campaign,” Boudi told Le Monde, “as well as those who fueled this digital lynching.”

The suit was filed against X and other social media platforms, a broad move allowed under French law to empower government investigators to assign blame on chosen individuals and organizations.

Those mentioned by Khelif’s legal team include Elon Musk, J.K. Rowling, former President Donald Trump and others. Although private individuals are unlikely to be named, prominent figures appear to be fair game.

The criticism isn’t coming only from strangers to the Algerian boxer.

Khelif’s former sparring partner, Joana Nwamerue, said the Olympian is a man with “internal issues.”

“I can confirm that this is a man to me. Male power. Men’s techniques, everything,” Nwamerue said, adding that it is “unfair” to allow Khelif to fight women.

Prosecutors appear to agree that unfriendly online posts amounts to a “digital lynching” and have now launched an investigation over the allegations.

According to The Associated Press, French officials announced the investigation Wednesday.

The hate crime office revealed the probe would determine charges of “cyber harassment based on gender, public insults based on gender, public incitement to discrimination and public insults on the basis of origin.”

Although it’s unlikely Parisian officials have any real power outside of France and the European Union, Khelif’s former coach is sure the complaint will bring ruin to critics.

According to the AP, Algerian coach Mustapha Bensaou said the legal action will “serve as a lesson” to anyone targeting the boxer.

“All those involved will be prosecuted for violating Imane’s dignity and honor,” Bensaou said.

