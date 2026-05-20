Criminal Who Repeatedly Covered Random Women in 'Liquified Feces' Arrested Again, This Time Over Sexual Assault Allegations

If your crime is notorious enough that it earns you a nickname, you should be behind bars for a reasonable chunk of a decade.

If that crime is sexual abuse, maybe make that most of the decade.

And if that nickname is “Pee Pee Poo Poo Man,” I think we’d all concur that throwing away the key might be the best course of action.

Blessedly, most of us are not Canadian, and we certainly don’t live in one of the country’s woke strongholds, Toronto. That’s where — and I know, this will surprise you all — the suspect in two sexual assaults earlier this month is Samuel Opoku, the man who earned (probably the wrong word) that moniker.

According to the description from Toronto Today, Opoku is “30 years old of no fixed address.” (And you thought “the unhoused” for “homeless” was the ultimate object lesson that Orwell’s “Politics and the English Language” will never not be true, but leave it to the Canadians in upsmanship where it decidedly wasn’t needed.)

From Toronto Today:

Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and De Grassi Street area on May 9 at around 8:10 p.m. A group of women were walking on a sidewalk when an unknown man approached the group and grabbed a victim’s forearm and made sexual advances, police said. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and fled the scene. On May 10, officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area at around 5:30 p.m. for a second sexual assault. Related: Keystone XL Pipeline 2.0: Trump Signs Permit for Massive New US-Canada Oil Pipeline - Some of 42,000 Jobs Biden Killed Could Return A woman was followed by the man into an office space of a commercial building, police said. He then approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

This would be horrible enough if it weren’t for the “Pee Pee Poo Poo Man” aspect.

Back in 2019, Opoku made headlines after a series of attacks that took place at several Toronto-area universities over the space of four days in November.

Four attacks happened at two schools, the University of Toronto and York University. In each case, Opoku dumped a bucket of “liquefied fecal matter” on random individuals, according to the Toronto Star.

💥 UPDATE: Samuel Opoku has been arrested in this investigation. He is the same Samuel Opoku dubbed “pee-pee poo-poo man” who became infamous for a series of disgusting feces attacks seven years ago. https://t.co/iycmubxKRh pic.twitter.com/x5uPhGv7Mj — The Deport Report (@TheDeportReport) May 16, 2026



“A young girl had a bucket of waste, feces, dumped on her,” a Toronto police constable said at the time. “I don’t know what to say, I’m at a loss, this is absolutely disgusting.”

While all the victims were Asian, police said they couldn’t establish a racial motive.

“We don’t know if that’s the connection, because we have different parts of Asia in there. Some [of the victims] were from the west side, some from the east side — so it’s not like they were all Chinese, per se,” a Toronto Police spokesman said.

“It’s completely inexplicable, I don’t know why someone would do such a thing. This is a person, to me, who has some very serious issues, it would seem. The most important part is that they’re tracked down,” then-Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

I shan’t speculate on whether this would be a different outcome had it involved a different minority, but that’s not really the point. Opoku should be institutionalized one way or another, whether it be in jail or an asylum.

There is an element so bizarre in dumping one’s own waste on another random person that it doesn’t take a criminologist to indicate this man is a danger to himself and, most importantly, others, and that this crime likely had some sort of psychosexual aspect to it.

Yet, Toronto Today notes, while his “crime spree sent shockwaves of fear throughout the city, especially for university students,” it also “became so infamous that an indie comedy film was released in 2024, titled The Pee Pee Poo Poo Man.”

Apparently, if you’re not a university student, he’s a figure of fun. Until he runs across you, of course.

Now, we have a report that this man was not only free and easy on the streets of Canada’s most populous city, but he was busying himself sexually assaulting women.

Societies that allow people to openly flout the rules will die. Full stop. Those who won’t play by the rules we’ve all agreed on must leave our society or be removed, or one no longer has what can be plausibly called a society.

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