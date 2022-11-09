Parler Share
News

Crist Delivers Concession Speech Shortly After Polls Close; Crowd in Dismay When He Mentions DeSantis

 By Jack Davis  November 9, 2022 at 7:41am
Parler Share

Democrat Charlie Crist added to the agony of Florida Democrats Tuesday when he mentioned the night’s big winner in his concession speech: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“First and foremost, I want to give a good congratulations to Governor DeSantis on his re-election,” Crist said.

After some grumping from the crowd, Crist remarked, “that’s OK, that’s OK,” before thanking the workers gathered with him.

Trending:
Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

“Florida’s been great to me my entire life,” Crist said.

He offered thanks “for so much for so long” and said his past service made him feel like “the most blessed man ever.”

“Governor DeSantis and your family, I wish you only the best,” he said.

Is Florida now solidly in the GOP column?

DeSantis had called his victory “a win for the ages,” noted the New York Post.

It also vaulted DeSantis to undisputed national prominence, wrote New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin.

Related:
Another Navy SEAL Seals the Deal: Flips Wisconsin House Seat Red for 1st Time in Decades

“The Florida governor won a smashing blowout Tuesday by routing Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 19 points, a margin that no poll predicted. He followed that with a raucous speech that was both a celebration and a skillfully worded test of national themes as he declared, ‘Florida is where woke goes to die,’” he wrote.

“And, likely referring to the fact that he won ­Miami-Dade County, a longtime Democrat stronghold that is 70% Latino, by double digits, DeSantis declared, ‘We not only won election, we have rewritten the political map,’” Goodwin wrote.


The win is also a landmark event for electoral vote-rich Florida, Christian Ziegler, vice chairman of Florida’s Republican Party of Florida, said, according to Politico.

“To be honest I have enjoyed our battleground status because it makes campaigning a lot of fun,” he said.

“But right now I think what you saw tonight is Florida officially moved from a battleground state to a conservative state. That’s what we saw tonight. This was a big win,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Navy SEAL Flips Dem Congressional Seat to Red in Battleground State
Zuckerberg Axes Unprecedented Number of Meta Employees in One Fell Swoop: 'I Want to Take Accountability'
Crist Delivers Concession Speech Shortly After Polls Close; Crowd in Dismay When He Mentions DeSantis
Virginia Voters Boot Jan. 6 Committee Member from Her House Seat
Polling Location in GOP State Forced to Shut Down After Horrifying Death on Site
See more...

Conversation