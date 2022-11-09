Parler Share
News

Crist Delivers Concession Speech Shortly After Polls Close; Crowd in Dismay When He Mentions DeSantis

 By Jack Davis  November 9, 2022 at 7:41am
Parler Share

Democrat Charlie Crist added to the agony of Florida Democrats Tuesday when he mentioned the night’s big winner in his concession speech: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“First and foremost, I want to give a good congratulations to Governor DeSantis on his re-election,” Crist said.

After some grumping from the crowd, Crist remarked, “that’s OK, that’s OK,” before thanking the workers gathered with him.

Trending:
Ballots Have Now Gone Missing After Dominion Voting Machine Disaster

“Florida’s been great to me my entire life,” Crist said.

He offered thanks “for so much for so long” and said his past service made him feel like “the most blessed man ever.”

“Governor DeSantis and your family, I wish you only the best,” he said.

Is Florida now solidly in the GOP column?

DeSantis had called his victory “a win for the ages,” noted the New York Post.

It also vaulted DeSantis to undisputed national prominence, wrote New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin.

Related:
'That's Not the Way I Roll': Cornered Youngkin Responds to Trump's Out-of-the-Blue Viral Rant

“The Florida governor won a smashing blowout Tuesday by routing Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 19 points, a margin that no poll predicted. He followed that with a raucous speech that was both a celebration and a skillfully worded test of national themes as he declared, ‘Florida is where woke goes to die,’” he wrote.

“And, likely referring to the fact that he won ­Miami-Dade County, a longtime Democrat stronghold that is 70% Latino, by double digits, DeSantis declared, ‘We not only won election, we have rewritten the political map,’” Goodwin wrote.


The win is also a landmark event for electoral vote-rich Florida, Christian Ziegler, vice chairman of Florida’s Republican Party of Florida, said, according to Politico.

“To be honest I have enjoyed our battleground status because it makes campaigning a lot of fun,” he said.

“But right now I think what you saw tonight is Florida officially moved from a battleground state to a conservative state. That’s what we saw tonight. This was a big win,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'That's Not the Way I Roll': Cornered Youngkin Responds to Trump's Out-of-the-Blue Viral Rant
Canadian Lawyer Collapses Mid-Inquiry on Gov't Use of Emergency Act During 'Freedom Convoy'
Former NFL Player Dead at 45, No Cause of Death and No Statement from Family
Judge Orders Two Voting Machines to Be Cracked Open After Poll Worker Makes Big Mistake
Mom Whose Son Was Brutally Murdered in New York Tears Into Hochul's Re-Election: 'Definition of Insanity'
See more...

Conversation