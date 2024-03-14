Share
Entertainment

Critic Complains That Show Set in 1500s Japan Didn't Have Any Black Characters

 By Michael Austin  March 14, 2024 at 4:27pm
Share

The reviews for Disney-owned FX’s new hit miniseries “Shōgun” have been absolutely glowing.

That is, apart from one notable exception.

The series, based on a 1975 novel by James Clavell, follows the story of an English explorer in the 1500s who finds himself smack-dab in the middle of an intense political conflict unfolding in the Japanese empire.

Though many seem to be enjoying the show, one critic — writer William Spivey  — felt it was failing for one major reason: There is no black representation.



Trending:
Film About White People Being 'The Most Dangerous Animal on the Planet' Is About to Fail at the Box Office

The article is titled “Where Are the Black People in Shogun?”

Noting that there are historical accounts of a few Africans having made their way into Japan around the same time the show was set (though his claims may be dubious, this writer is no historian), Spivey argued more of these rarely-seen migrants should have made their way into the show’s story.

“Perhaps the 2024 version of Shogun will break ground in future episodes and include the Black people present at the time, though they didn’t in 1980,” he wrote.

“There is a range of hues among the Japanese people depicted; maybe one will be revealed to be Black. There are some upcoming naval scenes pitting Japanese ships against Europeans, so there’s hope some Black sailors will appear.”

Have you seen "Shōgun"?

The article, which originated as a blog on Medium, has received some seriously harsh criticism, to say the least.

The general public appears to be getting sick of diversity and inclusion being placed above accurate historical storytelling.

Just take a look at some of these reactions on X.

Related:
Michael Keaton Explains How He'd Beat Up Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Further throwing Spivey’s historical acumen into question, look at the opening quote of his (paid) article: “‘For a Samurai to be brave, he must have a bit of Black blood.’ — Japanese Proverb.”

Sure, that sounds like a cool quote… but it’s not a Japanese proverb. Or at least, not one that any Japanese person has heard of.

In fact, many places attribute that quote to a 19th century French naval doctor, Georges Maget. Thanks to that attribution, people who aren’t race baiters can learn that “black blood” is a French term (“sang noir”) for a person of non-noble descent.

“Shōgun” is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Film About White People Being 'The Most Dangerous Animal on the Planet' Is About to Fail at the Box Office
Michael Keaton Explains How He'd Beat Up Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Critic Complains That Show Set in 1500s Japan Didn't Have Any Black Characters
Woke Game Designer Openly Refuses to Hire White People in Violation of Federal Law
Japanese Film with Family Values and a Small Budget Humiliated Hollywood at the Oscars
See more...

Conversation