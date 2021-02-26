Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Critics Use Biden's Own Words Against Him as He Launches Airstrikes

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 26, 2021 at 8:08am
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden, who criticized former President Donald Trump for ordering attacks in Syria, on Thursday ordered airstrikes in that country against targets that were said to be used by Iran-backed militia groups.

That led some to criticize Biden as well as White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who also had attacked Trump’s strikes on Syria.

The strikes killed at least 22 people, according to NBC News, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Biden said upon taking office that he wanted to restore the relationship between Iran and the U.S. that had developed when he was vice president under former President Barack Obama.

But Iran-backed militias recently attacked a coalition base in Irbil, in northern Iraq. One U.S. military contractor was killed in the attacks, which The New York Times labeled “a test of the new administration.”

TRENDING: Four States Appear to Have Reached Herd Immunity, More Following Close Behind

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby portrayed the bombing in eastern Syria as carefully calibrated, calling it “proportionate” and “defensive.”

The airstrikes “were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel,” Kirby said in a statement.

But to some, they also smacked of political hypocrisy, given the way Biden and Psaki had each criticized Trump’s use of the military while in office.

Is Biden a hypocrite for this attack?

“Trump’s erratic, impulsive actions are the last thing we need as Commander-in-Chief. No president should order a military strike without fully understanding the consequences,” Biden said in a June 2019 tweet.

“We don’t need another war in the Middle East, but Trump’s actions toward Iran only make that more likely,” he said.

Psaki, tweeting in April 2017, objected to Trump’s attack on Syria after Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons on his own people.

“Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country,” she tweeted.

RELATED: US Troops Put on High Alert After Biden's Syria Airstrikes Invite Retaliation


Many on Twitter had something to say when the past comments surfaced.

NBC News reported that a “senior U.S. defense official” said Thursday’s raid targeted a transit hub near the border between Iraq and Syria.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Golden Globes Host Confirms No Politics Talk This Year: 'Doesn't Seem Like a Venue for Political Jokes'
Four States Appear to Have Reached Herd Immunity, More Following Close Behind
US Troops Put on High Alert After Biden's Syria Airstrikes Invite Retaliation
DOJ Wants to Use Capitol Incursion to Declare Americans Domestic Terrorists, Impose Nationwide Search Warrants
NASA Rover Sends Back First Ever HD Panorama of Mars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×