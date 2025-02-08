Crockett Blasts Trump Jobs Report, Goes Silent When It Turns Out They Were Biden's Numbers Instead

This is how embarrassing Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is: Despite sharing the same far-left viewpoints and clout-chasing tendencies as its other members, Crockett has never been admitted to the so-called “squad.”

Perhaps this is her choice, but I doubt it. After all, getting into the club connects you with progressive activist favorites like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. And it’s not as if they’re especially picky when it comes to membership. All you have to be is young and very liberal. You can be shamelessly corrupt (Omar), anti-Semitic (former Rep. Jamaal Bowman), or both (former Rep. Cori Bush.)

Ergo, there has to be a reason why Crockett isn’t in the group. She told Politico it’s because, campaigning in Texas, the label is poison.

This doesn’t sound right, given the fact that she represents a district so deeply blue it’ll elect … well, her. So that doesn’t hold water, particularly since it would raise her profile, and Crockett has replaced Sen. Chuck Schumer as the member of Congress most likely to maul another human being that gets between them and a camera.

Instead, I’d propose an alternate reason: She’s actually too stupid for the dumbest unofficial caucus in recent congressional history.

Case in point: On Friday, January jobs growth was released, and it wasn’t spectacular. While nonfarm payrolls increased by 143,000 and unemployment ticked down to 4.0 percent, estimates from economists polled by Reuters averaged the economy adding 170,000 jobs, with some predicting as high as 250,000 jobs added.

Moreover, the numbers were down from November and December, which saw over 200,000 and 300,000 jobs added, respectively. It was also the weakest start to any year since 2016.

Much like a Republican would allegedly do, Rep. Crockett pounced on the data, blaming President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI policies for the sluggish numbers.

“So it turns out when you DON’T go woke, you go broke,” she said on X. [Emphasis hers]

“Trump’s New DEI? Dying Economy and Inflation.

“It’s only two weeks in and Trump is Making America Broke Again!” she added.

Thank heavens for community notes, because X users reminded her that no matter how much bold text you use, that doesn’t mean that Donald Trump was president for most of January, nor was he president for any of the reference period used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics when compiling these numbers.

So it turns out when you DON’T go woke, you go broke. Trump’s New DEI? Dying Economy and Inflation. It’s only two weeks in and Trump is Making America Broke Again!https://t.co/KNWlGMFUND pic.twitter.com/y3eiF3pHQp — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 7, 2025

Whoops. Or, should I say: Whoops.

Keep in mind that Crockett is a member of Congress and these are statistics she relies upon to make decisions. Not only should she probably have come across this during her research, this is on the freaking website of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which she’s citing.

Quoth the BLS: “The survey reference period is the pay period including the 12th of the month. This can vary according to an establishment’s length of pay period, a factor taken into account when compiling the data.”

In other words, this was all Joe Biden going woke and going broke.

It’s not even a case of Democrats suddenly having a fit about the price of eggs and gas two weeks after Trump took office, after telling Americans they never had it so good regarding the economy when conditions were materially similar under Joe Biden, then expecting Trump to fix these supposedly wonderful conditions in just a few weeks.

Yes, that’s a special kind of idiocy, one usually reserved for habitual self-owners like Democrat California Rep. Eric Swalwell or risible, almost pitiable social media engagement-farmers like Harry Sisson and @JoJoFromJerz.

However, it’s a type of idiocy that relies on decontextualized facts and the idea that everything is good when their guy is in office and everything is terrible when the other team’s guy is, even if the conditions were created by their guy. Stupid, misleading, but at least acknowledging there’s misery and rejiggering the rules to shift blame for the economic woe to the guy who has to fix it, not the one who created it.

Crockett, meanwhile, tried to make that same dim argument without checking who was in office when the numbers she was using were calculated. In other words, she’s less informed than @JoJoFromJerz. Let that sink in, X users.

No wonder she’s not in the “squad.” It has nothing to do with Texas, I’d surmise. Instead, it’s the fact she’s so incompetent at being a professional elected loose cannon that she can’t even Google her own thought-unencumbered rants to find out what president was on duty when the data she’s ranting about was collected. Nice work, Jasmine.

