Crockett Cries Racism Over Criticism of Democrat Who Colluded with Epstein Against Trump

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett aimed at critics of Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett texting with registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a Thursday livestream.

Plaskett narrowly escaped censure by the House of Representatives over unearthed text messages between her and Epstein, with the resolution failing by a 214-209 vote due to defections led by Rep. Corey Mills, a Republican from Florida. Crockett claimed that Plaskett was targeted for the failed resolution because she was a “black woman.”

“MAGA has decided that they are most upset about the fact that Epstein was sending text messages to his member of Congress, and not that she was engaged in this stuff, not that she got the birthday letter, not that she got all these racy photos, not that literally like her name is mentioned not even a fraction of the amount of times that Trump’s name is mentioned,” Crockett claimed. “Not that she ever tried to hide the files. In fact, she signed the discharge petition and she voted for the release of the files unlike Donald Trump.”

President Donald Trump told Republicans to back the legislation to release the files on Sunday, leading to the bill passing the House in a 427-1 vote on Tuesday. Trump announced he signed the legislation on Wednesday night after the Senate passed it via unanimous consent.

“We don’t have ethical like rules that say that you can’t receive text messages or you can’t respond to text messages, especially if somebody has a certain record and you can’t do it in committee. We all be sitting on our phones and yes, people be texting,” Crockett said. “I mean, our staff text us like everybody texts us. Like people I remember when I had the bleach blonde situation. You know who was texting me? My pastor.”

“Okay. So, like let me be clear, there is no ethical violation,” Crockett continued. “And so, the idea or the audacity to decide that you want to strip a black woman of her committee assignment because she was texting with Epstein, but you don’t even want to dig into the nitty-gritty about what the president of the United States was up to. That’s where we are? Okay.”

One of Epstein’s most prominent victims, Virginia Giuffre, did not accuse Trump of misconduct in her posthumous memoir released October 21, roughly six months after she committed suicide. Giuffre’s ghostwriter told “People” that she was a huge fan of Trump.

Other victims of Epstein told NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson during a Sept. 3 appearance that they had no knowledge of any wrongdoing by Trump. Attorney Bradley Edwards, who represented some of Epstein’s victims in court, described Trump as someone who aided his efforts.

“The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009, when I served a lot of subpoenas against a lot of people … he is the only person that picked up the phone and said, ‘Let’s just talk, I’ll give ya as much time as you want, I’ll tell ya what you need to know,’” Edwards said in a 2018 video.

“And [Trump] was very helpful in the information that he gave and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever,” Edwards continued.

