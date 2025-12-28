Crockett Flies Into a Rage Over Vance's 'Street-Girl Persona' Comments

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett reacted angrily on Sunday to Vice President J.D. Vance accusing her of having a phony “street-girl persona.”

Vance made the remark at Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) AmericaFest on Sunday, noting that Crockett is running for Senate but that “her street-girl persona is about as real as her nails.” Crockett responded on MS NOW’s “The Weekend Primetime,” arguing that Vance was attempting to “rile up his base” and claiming Republicans feared her Texas Senate campaign before refuting the accusation.

Jasmine Crockett to JD Vance, “The only reason you’re the vice president is because the current president tried to have his last president k*lled.”pic.twitter.com/kSjvox39wR — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 22, 2025



“I’m sorry, but anybody that you talk to knows my credentials. They know that I’ve gone to school. They know that I’m educated. I never tried to put on some random story about where I came from,” Crockett said. “But at the end of the day, I am who I am and I am authentic. And that is actually what they are fearful of, is my authenticity, because it rings true with every single American, whether they’re a Texan or not. It rings true that I am fighting for real everyday people.”

“And instead of talking about policy, when you’re talking about ‘the record speaks for itself,’ baby, let’s talk about your record, because the only reason you’re the vice president is because the current president tried to have his last president killed,” she added. “Let’s talk about qualifications … about who has actually been fighting for people way before she ever ran for office, whether it was in the courtroom or if it was in the streets making sure those that were out there wanting to exercise their constitutional right to come together and protest injustices.”

Crockett also accused Vance of racism over his allegation.

“I have been a black woman my entire life. I promise you there are other people just like JD Vance who have tried to do the same racist tropes my entire life,” she said. “And somehow I ascended and became a U.S. congresswoman. It will not be different when I become a U.S. senator. And we can have a conversation when I get to the Senate floor if he wants to talk.”

However, SiriusXM host Stephen A. Smith also said on “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” in October that Crockett was “engaging in verbiage and rhetoric for the streets.” He argued her speaking style was counterproductive to her role as a congresswoman.

Moreover, Crockett referred to Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels” during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign in March. Abbott has used a wheelchair since a 1984 accident left him partially paralyzed.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now,” Crockett said at the time. “And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey.”

Furthermore, Crockett’s Senate campaign launch featured rapper Cameron McCloud performing an anti-Republican song about the candidate titled “Ain’t Never Scared.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.