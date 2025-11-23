Crockett Promises Not to Swear on Live TV, Then Immediately Curses Out Mike Johnson

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday that she would not swear on live television, but then immediately called House Speaker Mike Johnson “full of s***.”

Johnson said some lawmakers fear having their names publicly exposed and argued that the discharge petition to release the files related to deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein may not provide the anonymity they want.

Appearing on “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” Crockett initially said she wasn’t going to cuss as she accused Johnson of blocking efforts to force the release of the remaining Epstein files.

“I would cuss, but I’m not going to. I’m going to just say he’s full of it,” Crockett told Tapper.

“This is cable,” Tapper said. “You can cuss.”

“I’m not going to do it,” Crockett said. “Okay, I’m going to do it. He’s full of s***.”

Crockett said Johnson is deliberately blocking action on the Epstein records.

“Because here’s the thing. Number one, we know that he didn’t even bring the House back in because he was trying to avoid us dealing with Epstein,” Crockett said. “In fact, he would not even swear in a duly elected now new member of Congress, depriving and having to be sued by her state and others because they literally did not have any representation.”

Crockett said Johnson’s about-face on the Epstein records has nothing to do with protecting victims. She accused Republicans of circulating details identifying a survivor, even after redactions were made.

“He violated the Constitution to avoid this. So miss me on pretending that this is about the victims. In addition to that, when we finally released some of the information that we got from the Epstein estate and we had all the victims’ names redacted, who was it that was out there saying, ‘Oh, and this person is the person that is supposedly mentioned in this section’?” Crockett asked. “The Republicans did that to the extent that that victim’s family had to come out against them for revealing potentially her name. So they’re full of it.”

A bipartisan push to force the Justice Department to release all remaining Epstein case files gained new momentum after Democratic Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn in. Her signature became the decisive addition to the discharge petition, clearing the way for a House vote after weeks of delay.

President Donald Trump urged House Republicans on Sunday night to support releasing the remaining Epstein files.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,’” Trump wrote in a Sunday night post on Truth Social.

