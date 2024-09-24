Cross-Dressing Man Allegedly Attempts to Kidnap 11-Year-Old Boy, Gets Thwarted by Family Dog

A homeless man who dresses as a woman has been charged with attempting to kidnap an Ohio boy.

Police in Alliance, Ohio, said Joshua Freyermuth attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old boy Sunday, according to WHIO-TV.

A police report on the incident said that Freyermuth told the child, “I need to talk to you.”

The report framed that as an attempt to have the boy leave his property and his dog.

The child, however, refused.

Police alleged that Freyermuth, who wore makeup a long blonde wig and pearls, tried to grab the boy.

Man in blonde wig, makeup and pearls is accused of trying to abduct 11 year-old child from outside his house https://t.co/LFNkRuoq1a pic.twitter.com/Zg4FnKYD3f — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 23, 2024

With the aid of an aggressive family dog, the boy was able to get away, police said.

‘When he grabbed my son’s arm, my dog attacked him, and then he stumbled back off the stairs,” Zachery Thurmond, the boy’s father, said.

“He kicked his heels off — my son said he had white high heels on — and then he took off running … down the street,” he said.

Thurmond said he chased the person who had tried to grab his son.

Freyermuth, who is being held on a $100,000 bond, has denied the charges.

“I wasn’t even there,” Freyermuth said in court. “I didn’t kidnap anybody.”

In response to the allegations that he was forced away by a dog, Freyermuth said he had no marks of a dog bite on him.

Freyermuth, 39, is homeless, police said, according to WFMJ-TV.

Police said Freyermuth is also known as “Vicky.”

In addition to the attempted kidnapping charge, Freyermuth faces drug charges from an incident two days before the alleged kidnapping.

Police claimed that methamphetamine was found in Freyermuth’s car.

The Daily Mail reported that at that time, police received complaints that Freyermuth’s car was going in circles as the driver tried to speak to children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.